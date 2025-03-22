Anime Japan 2025 Day 1 round-up: Every Major announcement from My Hero Academia to One Piece

Anime Japan 2025 kicked off today, with significant announcements from the industry's top titles. Hosted at Tokyo Big Sight, the convention opened strong with thrilling news from My Hero Academia, One Piece, and others. Fans witnessed exclusive reveals, trailers, and special panels from top shows.

With returning fan-favorite titles and new surprises, Day 1 set the tone for a memorable weekend. With anime fans looking forward to what's in store, here are all the biggest announcements from Anime Japan 2025 Day 1.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the mentioned anime series.

Every major announcement from My Hero Academia to One Piece at Anime Japan 2025 Day 1

1) Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Stage RED, at 9:35 AM JST)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime announced its July 2025 release window at Anime Japan 2025. A new promotional video was released, with the opening theme "Snowdrop" by Conton Candy.

Two new cast members, Konomi Kohara and Manaka Iwami, were added to the series. A Q&A session with the voice actors was held. A rebroadcast of the original series was announced. Light novel and manga updates were also announced.

2) Netflix Special Stage (Stage BLUE, at 10 AM JST)

Netflix Special Stage at Anime Japan 2025 Day 1 showcased prominent updates on Arcane, Moonrise, Devil May Cry, My Melody and Kuromi, and Beastars Final Season. Fans saw new trailers and key visuals for said projects.

Voice actors Yu Kobayashi, Chikahiro Kobayashi, and Chiaki Kobayashi provided some hints about their roles. Special in-character costume guests made things more exciting. Netflix brought exclusive previews to the table, making its Blue Stage appearance worthwhile.

3) BLUE LOCK (Stage GREEN, at 10:15 AM JST)

Isagi as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

BLUE LOCK made thrilling announcements at Anime Japan 2025 Day 1. BLUE LOCK VS. U-20 Japan Special Stage hosted cast members, such as Kazuki Ura and Koki Uchiyama.

All episodes of seasons 1 and 2 and Blue Lock the Movie Episode Nagi- will be aired for free. EGOIST EXHIBITION the animation also announced Michael Kaiser's attendance. Fans can look forward to more exciting updates in the coming days.

4) Tokyo Revengers (Stage WHITE, at 7 AM JST)

Tokyo Revengers (Image via LidenFilms)

Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities was officially announced at Anime Japan 2025. A new key visual was unveiled at a special stage event commemorating the anime's 5th anniversary. The visual teases the clashes and dynamics of alliances in the next arc. Fans caught a glimpse of central characters engaged in battle. More information, including the release date, will be coming soon.

5) Demon Slayer (Stage RED, at 10:55 AM JST)

Tanjiro (Image via ufotable)

Demon Slayer took the stage at Anime Japan 2025 with exciting updates. Voice actors Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Reina Ueda, and Nobuhiko Okamoto hosted the event. Some exclusive scenes were experienced by the fans with Genya, Rengoku, and others.

The event revealed the Japanese release date of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. The movie will hit the Japanese theaters in July 2025. In addition to the clips, cast members took part in a character-based game, and fans were asked to wait for the key visual. The release date of Hinokami Chronicles 2 was also highlighted.

6) New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt (Stage BLUE, at 11 AM)

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt (Image via Trigger)

The New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime received a July 2025 release window at Anime Japan 2025. The Special Stage announced the entire cast, and the voice actors talked about their characters and the story.

Two new characters, Polyester and Polyurethane, were announced along with their voice actors, Junya Enoki and Yuto Uemura, respectively. Short trailers showcased them. The anime will be released with a censored TV broadcast and an uncensored streaming release. A Blu-ray box and soundtrack were also announced.

7) The Summer Hikaru Died (Stage GREEN, at 11:35 AM)

At Anime Japan 2025, The Summer Hikaru Died announced a full-length promotional video and new cast additions. The trailer features the eerie dynamic between Hikaru and Yoshiki and a glimpse at the horrific metamorphosis that Hikaru experiences.

The anime will be released in Summer 2025 on NTV in Japan and will stream globally on Netflix. The ending theme, Anata wa Kaibutsu by TOOBOE, was also announced. New cast members are Yumiri Hanamori, Wakana Kowaka, and Chikahiro Kobayashi.

8) KAIJU No.8 (Stage RED, at 12:15 PM JST)

KAIJU No.8 (Image via TOHO Animation)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 caused a buzz during Anime Japan 2025. The convention showed its very first teaser trailer, revealing Gen Narumi and his command in the First Division.

The anime also presented two new visuals of him, his battle skills, and his casual demeanor. It was also revealed that Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon will recap season 1 as a special episode, set to release on March 28. Season 2 is expected to premiere in July 2025.

9) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Stage GREEN, at 12:55 PM JST)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was a major hit at Anime Japan 2025 Day 1. The event announced the ending theme song, "Speed," by Yutori. A special illustration from creators Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, depicting The Crawler and Aizawa, was also introduced.

Fans were thrilled to hear that the anime will be out on April 7. With Kenichi Suzuki as the director and Yosuke Suroda doing the composition, expectations are high for this spin-off series.

10) Oshi no Ko (Stage RED, at 1:35 PM JST)

Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko season 3 had a few major reveals at Anime Japan 2025. A new teaser visual with Aqua Hoshino was revealed, as well as a commemorative video highlighting new voice lines. The anime announced its 2026 release and the plot of the season.

Six months after "POP IN 2," B-Komachi is rising, Aqua is a leading actor, and Ruby searches for the truth by deception. A preview of B-Komachi’s live performance was shown, and a puzzle game was announced. Fans also got a look at new carnival merchandise.

11) Blue Box (Stage Green, at 02:15 PM JST)

The Blue Box panel at Anime Japan 2025 included the main voice cast talking about the anime and its characters. New anime visuals of Chinatsu and Hina were unveiled, offering fans a closer glimpse of the animation style. The panel also confirmed the release date of the anime on Blu-ray and the opening of pop-up shops in Japan.

12) Gachiakuta (Stage BLUE, at 02:20 PM JST)

Gachiakuta (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta's stage at Anime Japan 2025 included the main voice cast, Aoi Ichikawa (Rudo), Katsuyuki Konishi (Enjin), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Zanka), and Yumiri Hanamori (Riyo). The already released trailer was screened again, confirming the anime's July 2025 release on Sundays in the Agaru time slot.

There were no new announcements, however, but fans were reminded that the manga's 14th volume came out recently on March 17. The stage was all about the cast's feelings and anticipation for the series.

13) My Hero Academia Final Season (Stage RED, at 02:55 PM JST)

The My Hero Academia Final Season confirmed an October 2025 release window at Anime Japan 2025. A new trailer featuring Deku and Shigaraki was displayed, along with a key visual of both characters. The season will be available on Crunchyroll, although the exact release date remains unannounced.

Cast members presented, with Hiroshi Kamiya attending his first convention for the series. The event also revealed Kohei Horikoshi’s exhibition and showcased the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime trailer.

14) Kowloon Generic Romance (Stage BLUE, at 03:20 PM JST)

Kowloon Generic Romance (Image via Arvo)

Kowloon Generic Romance appeared at Anime Japan 2025, where it announced important information about its anime adaptation. Taito Ban hosted the event, and the main voice cast discussed their characters and the themes of the series. The character of Tao Guen's Masked Man was highlighted with special attention.

The anime will premiere on April 5, 2025, with a summer theatrical release. The opening theme, Summertime Ghost by Wednesday Campanella, and the ending theme, Love Retronym by Mekakushe, were revealed. Streaming will begin on April 8 on Abema and Anime Times.

15) Sakamoto Days (Stage GREEN, at 05:10 PM JST)

Sakamoto Days (Image via TMS Entertainment)

During Anime Japan 2025, Sakamoto Days unveiled a new key visual with intense battle scenes between main characters. The event also announced that the second cour of the anime will start airing in July 2025 on TV Tokyo and other networks.

The release date is not yet specified. Koki Uchiyama was also announced as the voice of Gaku, a strong fighter from the X Organization. Viewers can look forward to more action-packed episodes in the months ahead.

16) Rurouni Kenshin (Stage RED, at 05:50 PM JST)

Rurouni Kenshin (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The Rurouni Kenshin stage at Anime Japan 2025 had six voice actors, including Soma Saito, Rie Takahashi, Taku Yashiro, Yuma Uchida, Satoshi Hino, and Makoto Furukawa.

They reenacted some scenes from the anime, making it a fun experience for fans. The most notable announcement was the news of Rurouni Kenshin Season 3, along with a preview video. However, no release date or additional staff details were provided.

17) Twisted-Wonderland (Stage GREEN, at 06:30 PM JST)

Twisted-Wonderland (Image via Graphinica)

The event included a special stage by voice actors Natsuki Hanae and Seiichiro Yamashita. There was a first PV trailer unveiling the theme song of the game, “Piece of my world” by Night Ravens, as the opening.

The highlight announcement was the addition of Azakami Yohei as the voice actor for Yuuken Enma, the protagonist. He had a stage appearance too. Discussions revolved around character analysis and gaming topics only. No anime release date was announced.

18) One Piece (Stage RED, at 07:10 PM JST)

The One Piece: Egghead Arc experience at Anime Japan 2025 had a vibrant stage where Luffy's voice actress, Mayumi Tanaka, and others acted out a hilarious skit. Fans appreciated Zoro's live Onigiri demonstration. A new promotional trailer for Saint Saturn teased his arrival, building expectations for future episodes.

A special partnership with German club Borussia Dortmund was revealed for March 30, 2025. The spin-off One Piece in Love was revealed, consisting of short episodes with a teaser image. One Piece returns on April 6, 2025, with a new opening song by GRe4n BOYS and ending by muque.

19) Rent-A-Girlfriend

A special stage with the voice cast introduced the initial teaser promotional video for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4. The teaser revealed a July 2025 release with a split cour schedule. It highlights the Hawaii Trip Arc, which displays Chizuru, Ruka, and Sumi wearing different clothes, such as swimsuits.

Mami Nanami also makes an appearance, signaling her increasing participation. In addition, the second date visual was released, where Mami appears on a train station with an umbrella. Expect more information, including the official release date, to be released in the months to come.

20) I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2

A new promotional trailer of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2 was made public, highlighting pivotal scenes in the next season. Two fresh voice cast additions were announced—Iisha to be voiced by Manaka Iwami and Saria to be voiced by Minami Tsuda.

The cast for season 1 will also return, such as Makoto Koichi to play Lloyd. It was confirmed that the anime will have its premiere in July 2025. The original staff, including Director Jin Tamamura, are also back for this production.

Final thoughts

Anime Japan 2025 Day 1 delivered thrilling announcements in various stages. Big series such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Demon Slayer gave fans great news. Fresh anime such as The Summer Hikaru Died brought new anticipation.

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reveal was the highlight, with Kaiju No. 8 and Tokyo Revengers also delivering significant surprises. With more events scheduled, fans are eagerly looking forward to the next panels. The convention has just started, and Day 2 promises even more excitement.

