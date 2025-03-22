One Piece announces a new spin-off anime and more

On March 22, 2025, at the Red Stage of Anime Japan 2025, One Piece announced a collaboration and the anime adaptation of a spin-off series. The spin-off is set to commence on April 1, 2025. During the event, the voice cast of this spin-off anime adaptation arrived as guests.

One Piece anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The manga has 111 volumes in publication (108 in English) and is currently ongoing. The manga has received numerous media projects, including a 1000+ episode anime adaptation and a live-action series.

The first day of Anime Japan 2025 featured a panel from Toei Animation's anime on its Red Stage. The event was hosted by some of the leading voice cast, including Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Zoro), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), and Subaru Kimura (Franky's one voice actor).

The voice actors announced a collaboration with the German club Borussia Dortmund. The collaboration will take place on March 30, 2025, and will feature a walk with the Straw Hat Pirates' Chopper and Borussia Dortmund's mascot, EMMA.

Afterward, the anime adaptation of the manga's spin-off, One Piece In Love, was announced, following which the main voice casting of this spin-off anime adaptation entered the stage.

The voice casting includes Usopp Nakatsugawa, voiced by Yuuichi Nakamura (Umemiya from Wind Breaker), Nami Koyama by Sakura Ayane (Aira from Dandadan), and Luffy Yamamoto by Ryousuke Kanemoto (Simon from Seven Deadly Sins).

The spin-off anime series is written and illustrated by Daiki Ihara. The anime adaptation will consist of short episodes, each approximately 5-10 minutes in duration.

Commencing on April 1, 2025, during the Spring 2025 Anime Season, the spin-off anime will be streamed on the series' official YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram channels. As stated on the anime's official X account, the anime will release 4-5 episodes every day.

One Piece in Love synopsis

The spin-off is a rom-com series about three high school students: Nami, Luffy, and Usopp. Where Nami and Luffy are officially dating, Usopp is the third wheel between them.

Moreover, Usopp is also an avid fan of the One Piece manga series. Every day, these three spend time together in the fan club related to Usopp's favorite manga series. The manga has character names similar to those of the main protagonists from Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus.

