Oshi no Ko season 3 unveils new visual and plot at Anime Japan 2025

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Oshi no Ko season 3 unveiled a new "Aqua Hoshino" visual at Anime Japan 2025. Additionally, the anime revealed the third season's plot, previewed B-Komachi's "POP IN 2" live video, and announced a puzzle game.

After Oshi no Ko anime premiered its second season in the Summer 2024 anime season, the series announced that Oshi no Ko season 3 would premiere in 2026. This announcement was made with a teaser visual focusing on Ruby Hoshino. Aqua Hoshino could be seen standing behind her, facing the other way.

Oshi no Ko season 3 unveils new teaser visual focusing on Aqua Hoshino

Oshi no Ko RED STAGE was presented by Takeo Otsuka (Aquamarine Hoshino), Yurie Igoma (Ruby Hoshino), Megumi Han (Kana Arima), Manaka Iwami (Akane Kurokawa), and Rumi Okubo (Mem-Cho).

The Red Stage unveiled the second teaser visual for Oshi no Ko season 3 with a commemorative video. The video features some new voices by Takeo Otsuka as Aqua Hoshino. He seemingly came to pick up someone after their shoot. He shared with them that the man who had killed his mother was no longer in this world. Hence, his revenge was over and there was no need to continue their investigation

The teaser visual features Aqua Hoshino at the center holding an umbrella over his head and carrying another in his hand, possibly for the person he had arrived to pick up. Ruby Hoshino could be seen standing behind him facing the other way, holding an umbrella for herself as well.

With that, Oshi no Ko season 3 also revealed its synopsis. Six months after the release of "POP IN 2," thanks to Mem-Cho's efforts, B-Komachi was now on the verge of a breakthrough. Aqua Hoshino had become a multi-talented actor and Akane Kurokawa was on her way to becoming a talented actress.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

On the other hand, Kana Arima lost her former cheerfulness after learning about Aqua and Akane's relationship.

Elsewhere, in the quest to find the truth behind her mother Ai Hoshino, and former doctor Gorou Amamiya's deaths, Ruby Hoshino rises through the entertainment industry by using deception as a weapon.

In addition, the anime also announced a B-Komachi live video release decision with a preview video. The preview video showed the B-Komachi voice actors performing "POP IN 2" live on stage. Soon after, Ai Hoshino presented Mem-Cho with the Golden Play Button for Oshi no Ko anime's YouTube Channel. Lastly, Oshi no Ko anime announced a puzzle game and carnival merchandise.

