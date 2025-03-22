Netflix reveals release info and more for Arcane, Moonrise anime, and others at Anime Japan 2025

Arcane, Moonrise, and other projects such as Devil May Cry, My Melody and Kuromi, and Beastars were among the main titles showcased on Netflix's Special Stage at the Anime Japan 2025 event this Saturday. The streaming platform was part of the Blue Stage on Day 1 of this event, providing its subscribers with updates regarding some of their favorite anime.

This event featured three voice actors of Arcane, Beastars, and Moonrise, Yu Kobayashi, Chikahiro Kobayashi, and Chiaki Kobayashi, respectively, providing insights on their characters and performances in this upcoming installment. Furthermore, there were also trailers of these productions, key visuals, and a few more surprises to go with this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Arcane, Moonrise, and Beastars are some of the main titles in Netflix's appearance at the Anime Japan 2025 event

Netflix was one of the early participants on Day 1 of the Anime Japan 2025 event, covering multiple projects. The main focus was on providing new trailers for the aforementioned projects, namely Arcane, Moonrise, Devil May Cry, My Melody and Kuromi, and Beastars Final Season.

Furthermore, voice actors of Arcane, Beastars, and Moonrise, Yu Kobayashi (Vi), Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi), and Chiaki Kobayashi (Jacob Shadow), respectively, were on stage with the host and shared some thoughts regarding their roles and the upcoming products. This was coupled with the appearance of people dressed as My Melody and Legoshi to lighten up the mood on the Blue Stage.

More details about this series

The Arcane series takes place in the famous League of Legends online video game franchise and stars the sisters Vi and Jinx as they end up getting involved in a battle featuring the people Zaun and the city of Piltover.

Meanwhile, Moonrise is an anime-original series made by Wit Studio and directed by Masashi Koizuka. It follows Jacob Shadow who takes revenge as he becomes a scout on the galaxy for planet Earth, coming out on April 10, 2025.

When it comes to Beastars, it is the anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki's hit manga series that focuses on a world of anthropomorphic creatures who are divided by their desires to eat meat or not, which is the main dilemma in the story.

Finally, My Melody and Kuromi is a world-renowned brand of the titular Sanrio characters. It is a stop-motion original net animation series co-produced by Toruku Studio and set to arrive in July 2025.

