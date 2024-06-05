10 action anime with plenty of romance

One of the most dominant and pervasive genres in all of anime and manga is that of action anime and manga, for a few key reasons. Firstly, with some of the most popular series being aimed at the shonen demographic, the action genre is a natural pairing to draw them in. In turn, this helps to foster the genre’s popularity, creating more action anime and manga in turn.

There’s also the fact that, in any demographic, the action genre is typically very synergistically paired with other genres such as horror, adventure, comedy, or even romance in some cases. With respect to romance specifically, there are some notable action anime who not only incorporate a significant amount of romance into their series, but do so incredibly well.

Gurren Lagann, Beastars, and more action anime with plenty of romance

1) Yona of the Dawn

Yona as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

One of the most well-blended action anime with romance elements is Mizuho Kusanagi’s Yona of the Dawn manga series. Formally classified in the adventure, epic fantasy, and romance genres, the series is set in a fictional version of Earth where the fictional nation of Kouka exists. Founded by the Crimson Dragon God in human form, he was dubbed the Crimson Dragon King.

The series starts, however, 2000 years after these events, focusing on the Kouka princess Yona. She lives a lavish and sheltered life and is unknowledgeable of the harrowing reality outside the walls of the Crimson Dragon Castle. However, one day, one of her only three friends is revealed as planning a coup d’etat with the intent of becoming the next Crimson Dragon King himself, forcing Yona to flee with her other friends, gather warriors, and save her country.

2) Gurren Lagann

Simon as seen in the anime (Image via Gainax)

When discussing action anime series, it’s difficult not to mention Gainax, Aniplex, and Konami’s Gurren Lagann original anime series. While chiefly action, there are elements of romance between specific sets of characters ,with one of the most notable and prominent being that of protagonist Simon and his love interest Nia Teppelin. There also exists a subtle but short-lived romance between supporting characters Yoko Littner and Kamina.

The series takes place in a future where the Spiral King Lordgenome rules Earth, forcing mankind to live in isolated subterranean villages. Select villagers called diggers are conscripted to expand their homes deeper underground, with Simon and Kamina being two of them. One day, he discovers a key and a small face-like mecha which changes his future and the world’s forever.

3) Inuyasha

Kagome (left) and Inuyasha (right) as seen in the anime franchise (Image via Sunrise)

While primarily focusing on action, author and illustrator Rumiko Takahashi’s Inuyasha is driven by a tale of romance at its core from a narrative perspective. This is further supported by the manga’s genre classification of romance alongside fantasy and adventure. The series focuses on dual protagonists Inuyasha, a half-demon human, and Kagome Higurashi, a young girl living in contemporary Japan.

The series begins with Inuyasha and Kikyo, the priestess of the Shikon Jewel, falling in love. However, they have a falling out, which leads to Inuyasha being trapped to a tree with a sacred arrow for 500 years and the shattered Shikkon Jewel disappearing through the era. After being dragged through a well by a demon, Higurashi is transported back in time to this era, starting her and Inuyasha’s adventure and romance together.

4) Sailor Moon

Usagi as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The quintessential shojo magical girl series in the eyes of many, it’s also very fair to qualify Sailor Moon in the action and romance categories. There exist several romantic relationships among the series cast, with the most notable being that between protagonist Usagi Tsukino and Mamoru Chiba, also known as Tuxedo Mask.

The series follows Usagi, who one day meets a magical talking cat named Luna who gives her the ability to become the titular celestial warrior and battle the Dark Kingdom’s evil forces. As the series progresses, Usagi gathers more allies, leading to bigger fights, higher stakes, and much more action.

5) Beastars

Legoshi (left) and Haru (right) as seen in the anime series (Image via CG studio Orange)

Paru Itagaki’s original Beastars series is yet another action anime which, like Inuyasha, is driven by romance at its core. More specifically, the romance between protagonist Legos hi, a large gray wolf, and Haru, a dwarf rabbit. While mainly driven by the two’s romance, the story is also spurred on by plenty of action, with Legoshi specifically finding himself embroiled in conflict fairly regularly.

Much of this conflict stems from Legoshi aiming to achieve two goals; first, training himself not to eat meat so he can be with Haru romantically, and second, to discover the true identity of the person who murdered Tem the alpaca. Additional conflicts arise along the way which likewise give way to new goals for Legoshi, further spurring on the series in both its romance and action areas.

6) Katanagatari

Togame (left) and Shichika (right) as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Nisio Ison and Take’s Katanagatari light novel series is likely one of the least known action anime on this list, but nevertheless is one which expertly blends in romance. This historical series is set during an alternate version of the Edo period, and focuses on Yasuri Shichika, a swordsman who fights without a sword, and Togame, a strategist with the large ambition of collecting the 12 legendary swords for the shogunate.

Togame seeks out Shichika specifically for this task due to believing he won’t be corrupted by the swords’ power, having been betrayed before. She eventually convinces him to join her, and the two embark on a journey across Japan together to locate the swords. They fight plenty of strong enemies along the way and eventually begin falling for each other, even if Shichika isn’t the best at expressing this clearly.

7) Summer Time Rendering

Shinpei (left) and Ushio (right) as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

Yasuki Tanaka’s Summer Time Rendering series is an action anime which not only blends in romance, but several other genres to protagonist Shinpei Ajiro’s story and journey. Likewise, Shinpei is also involved in the anime’s main romance with Usio Kofune, his adoptive sister whom he lived with following the death of his parents.

Likewise, the series is set in July 2018, with Shinpei returning home to Hitogashima Island in Wakayama Prefecture to attend Ushio’s funeral after she drowns. However, Shinpei quickly learns that Ushio may have been murdered intentionally. Shortly after, he becomes haunted by her “shadow,” and is assisted by Ushio’s biological sister Mio in finding out the truth of Ushio’s death and saving their hometown.

8) Rurouni Kenshin

Kenshin (right) and Kaoru (left) as seen in the action anime series (Image via LIDEN FILMS)

Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin is not only one of the most iconic action anime of all time, but also features one of shonen’s most celebrated and recognizable romances. This is of course the romance between titular protagonist Kenshin Himura and Kaoru Kamiya, who are also the two central-most characters in the series.

Likewise, the series takes place in 1878 shortly after the Meiji era’s beginning, and sees Kenshin Himura arriving in Tokyo where he meets Kaoru Kamiya. After helping her out of a fight with someone using a title very familiar to him, he returns to her dojo with her at her behest, where she eventually learns his true identity and their budding friendship and romance begins.

9) Spy x Family

Loid (center), Yor (left), and Anya (right) as seen in the action anime series (Image via CloverWorks, Wit Studios)

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family has emerged as one of the most popular shonen action anime in recent years, blending several genres into one masterfully woven tapestry. Much of the series’ success stems primarily from its implicit romance between protagonist Twilight, AKA Loid Forger, and Yor Briar, AKA the Thorn Princess.

Likewise, the romance is implicit due to Loid and Yor coming together to “simulate” a full family for Loid’s adoptive daughter Anya Forger. This was needed because Loid, as a spy whose true name is Twilight, needs to masquerade as a bonafide family man for his current mission. However, what he doesn’t realize is that he married an assassin and adopted a telepath, helping to create much of the crazy action the series is known for.

10) Darling in the Franxx

Hiro (left) and Zero Two (right) as seen in the action anime series (Image via A-1 Pictures, Trigger)

A-1 Pictures’ and Studio Trigger’s Darling in the Franxx original anime series was divisive for many reasons, but its status as an action anime with a blend of romance wasn’t one of them. Much of this stemmed from how many different romance plotlines the series had, making up for a problematic main romance in dual protagonists Zero Two and Hiro.

Part of the problems in their relationship stem from the series’ setting, which sees adults and children living in completely separate environments from one another. Plot-wise, the series begins with Hiro encountering Zero Two as he skips his graduation ceremony, eventually riding in a Franxx mecha with her and becoming her new partner pilot.

In conclusion

If the above list proves anything, it’s that the action anime genre is one which can be effortlessly paired with almost any other. Above series include elements of romance, mystery, historical drama, magical girl tropes, isekai elements, and more. While there are plenty of other action anime with romance out there for fans to find, the above entrants help to prove how versatile the genre is with respect to being paired with another.

