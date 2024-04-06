10 best anime like Darling in the Franxx you must watch

Darling in the Franxx has become one of the most popular mecha anime in recent years. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the show follows a group of teenagers who pilot giant robots called Franxx to battle alien invaders. At its heart, it is a coming-of-age story that explores themes of humanity, identity, and relationships.

It also focuses on the developing relationship between the two main characters, Hiro and Zero Two, who pilot the Franxx Strelizia together. If you enjoyed the mix of action, drama, and romance in Darling in the Franxx, here are 10 other great anime series to consider watching next.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Darling in the Franxx

1) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

Neon Genesis Evangelion is considered a classic mecha anime that paved the way for many shows in the genre. Like Darling in the Franxx, it features giant robots fighting mysterious beings threatening humanity. However, the show also focuses heavily on the psychological struggles of its young pilots.

Protagonist Shinji Ikari is forced to pilot Evangelion Unit-01 to defend Tokyo-3 from attacks by Angels. Along the way, he grapples with his insecurities and relationships with fellow pilots, Rei Ayanami and Asuka Langley Soryu.

If you enjoyed the character drama in Darling in the Franxx, you'll appreciate Neon Genesis Evangelion's exploration of similar themes.

2) Eureka Seven

Eureka Seven (Image via Bones)

Eureka Seven has often been compared to Darling in the Franxx as another coming-of-age mecha anime with a strong focus on relationships. The show follows Renton Thurston, a young boy who joins a group of mech pilots called Gekkostate.

He quickly develops feelings for Eureka, the pilot of the Nirvash type ZERO. Like Hiro and Zero Two in Darling in the Franxx, Renton and Eureka's relationship faces several obstacles but ultimately helps them grow. Eureka Seven also features plenty of aerial mecha battles to satisfy action fans.

3) Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann (Image via Gainax)

For viewers who enjoyed Darling in the Franxx's mix of action, drama, and romance, Gurren Lagann is another great pick. The show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are forced to live underground in isolated villages.

When young Simon and Kamina discover ancient mecha relics, they launch a rebellion to retake the planet's surface. Simon must learn to believe in himself to control his mech Gurren Lagann. His relationship with fellow pilot Nia Teppelin also mirrors the bond between Hiro and Zero Two.

4) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Image via Sunrise)

While not a mecha anime per se, Code Geass shares Darling in the Franxx's revolutionary themes and focus on strategy. The show is set in an alternate world where the Holy Britannian Empire controls much of the planet.

The exiled prince Lelouch gains a power called Geass that allows him to compel others to obey his commands. He uses this power and his keen intellect to lead a rebellion against Britannia, similar to how the parasites in Darling in the Franxx revolt against Papa and APE.

Lelouch must also balance his revolutionary activities with his personal relationships, as Hiro does.

5) SSSS.Gridman

SSSS.Gridman (Image via Trigger)

SSSS.Gridman is a more recent mecha anime that pays homage to the giant robot shows of the 1990s. High school student Yuta Hibiki discovers he can fuse with the Hyper Agent Gridman to battle kaiju emerging from the computer world into the real world.

Like the Franxx pilots, Yuta must work closely with classmates Rikka Takarada and Sho Utsumi to defeat their enemies using Gridman. The show has plenty of nods to classic mecha anime while featuring gorgeous modern animation.

7) Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (Image via Sunrise)

The Gundam franchise helped establish the "real robot" mecha genre focused on grittier war drama. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans is a more recent Gundam series that matches Darling in the Franxx's mature tone.

Set on Mars, it follows child soldier Mikazuki Augus, who leads a private security company's fight for independence.

Like the parasites, Mikazuki forms strong bonds with his fellow pilots. He also shares a close relationship with Kudelia Aina Bernstein, who wishes to liberate Mars from Earth's rule. Their dynamic mirrors Hiro and Zero Two's devotion to each other.

8) Blue Gender

Blue Gender (Image via AIC)

For viewers who enjoyed the post-apocalyptic setting and survival aspects of Darling in the Franxx, Blue Gender is a strong choice. In a future where Earth has been overrun by insectoid Blue aliens, humanity has evacuated to space colonies.

Yuji Kaido is cryogenically frozen due to disease and awakens years later to join an elite mech squad fighting the Blues. Like Hiro, Yuji must find the courage to confront and defeat an alien threat while protecting humanity's future.

Blue Gender is darker and grittier than Darling in the Franxx but should satisfy fans seeking action-packed sci-fi drama.

9) Bubblegum Crisis

Bubblegum Crisis (Image via Artmic and Youmex)

This classic late-80s anime might look dated compared to modern shows, but Bubblegum Crisis was a seminal influence on mecha anime aimed at adult audiences. Set in near-future Mega Tokyo, it follows four women who don powered exoskeletons called Hard Suits to battle rogue Boomer robots.

Bubblegum Crisis deals with mature themes like technology run amok and corporate corruption. The protagonists' double lives as armored vigilantes mirror how the Franxx pilots defend humanity. Viewers who appreciate Darling in the Franxx's dystopian cyberpunk setting should enjoy Bubblegum Crisis.

10) 86 Eighty-Six

86 Eighty-Six (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For an anime with a gritty mecha war drama similar to Darling in the Franxx, 86 Eighty-Six is a strong contender. The show is set in a dystopian world where the Republic of San Magnolia battles an onslaught of unmanned drones from the Giadian Empire.

To defend itself, the Republic relies on the Eighty-Six, who are treated as expendable. Protagonist Shinei Nouzen is assigned to spearhead a unit of Eighty-Six. Like Hiro, he must learn to understand the emotional turmoil experienced by the mech pilots he commands.

His relationship with squad leader Vladilena Milizé also mirrors the bonded pairs in Darling in the Franxx. 86 Eighty-Six features intense action scenes and thought-provoking explorations of discrimination and identity.

Conclusion

Darling in the Franxx has captured the hearts of mecha fans with its endearing characters, exciting action, and thought-provoking themes. For viewers hungry for more shows in a similar vein, the anime series covered here should make great additions to your watchlist.

Whether you crave more coming-of-age drama, post-apocalyptic struggle, or revolutionary tales, there are plenty of quality shows to choose from.

