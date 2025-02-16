8 furry anime characters like Legoshi from Beastars

There are many memorable characters in the canon of anime, but few are as unique as those anthropomorphic furry anime characters who walk the line between human and animal. One of the prime examples of this is Legoshi from Beastars, who captivated audiences worldwide with his complex personality and inner struggles.

The story of the tall, brooding gray wolf, his struggle with self-discovery, and the battle with instincts versus morality raised the bar for four-legged characters in anime. After finishing Beastars, audiences were left craving more intriguing anthropomorphized characters that match the depth of Legoshi, so here is a list of eight furry anime characters that compile incredible depth and characterization.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Chopper, Kumatetsu and 6 other furry anime characters like Legoshi from Beastars

1) Tony Tony Chopper from One Piece

One of the furry anime characters, Chopper, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Speaking of Furry anime characters, this One Piece reindeer doctor is much more than just a mascot despite his adorable appearance. After being shunned by humans and reindeer before settling in with the Straw Hat Pirates, Chopper, like Legoshi, battles with his identity. His transformation from an isolated misfit to a self-assured physician is comparable to Legoshi's journey of self-acceptance.

A significant topic of Beastars, the dualism of nature against nurture, is also reflected in Chopper's capacity to change between forms. His commitment to medicine and helping others demonstrates a deep desire to go beyond social constraints and prove that a person's value is not determined by their species.

2) Shirou Ogami from BNA: Brand New Animal

One of the furry anime characters, Shirou Ogami, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Shirou is similar to Legoshi because he is a strong wolf beastman with a dark past. Both furry anime characters struggle with long-standing interspecies prejudice while attempting to defend their societies. Shirou uniquely views the interaction between humans and beastmen because of his thousand-year history as the Silver Wolf.

His initial reluctance to establish deep relationships reflects Legoshi's character arc, as does his protective nature and strong sense of justice. He is an intriguing case study of how trauma and obligation mold a person's perspective because of the weight of his past and the burden he bears as a beastmen's defender.

3) Louis from Beastars

One of the furry anime characters, Louis, as seen in the anime (Image via CG studio Orange)

No list comparing Beastars characters would be complete without our furry anime character Louis, Legoshi's complex and charismatic counterpart. While Legoshi is reserved and introspective, Louis is confident, ambitious, and commanding. As a red deer, he defies the typical hierarchy of the animal world by refusing to be seen as weak.

His complicated friendship (and rivalry) with Legoshi adds incredible depth to Beastars. Louis's struggle with his past and desire to prove himself make him one of the most compelling furry anime characters in recent years.

4) Shiro from Wolf's Rain

One of the furry anime characters Shiro as seen in the anome (Image via studio Bones)

Shiro's quest for Paradise in Wolf's Rain shares thematic elements with Legoshi's search for identity and purpose. While navigating harsh conditions, both wolves uphold their morals and dignity. There are some interesting parallels between Legoshi's struggle to repress his predatory instincts and Shiro's struggle to appear human while still embodying wolf traits.

The character is a notable illustration of a well-written, furry anime character because of his unwavering will and leadership abilities. His function as a leader and guardian for his pack has the same emotional complexity and accountability as we observe in Legoshi's character development.

5) Kumatetsu from The Boy and the Beast

One of the furry anime characters Kumatetsu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Chizu)

The furry anime character Legoshi from Beastars and this rough-around-the-edges bear fighter might have little in common at first glance, but both involve complex interpersonal dynamics. From his early reluctance to be mentored to his socially inept behavior, the personal growth that Kumatetsu experiences as the mentor to Tatara speaks on how the individual must embrace self-improvement and face their natural limitations like the titular characters in Beastars.

Legoshi's battle between appearances and reality is reflected in his rough exterior, concealing a tender heart. The same type of character development that makes Legoshi such an engaging protagonist is demonstrated by the way he comes to understand others and transcends his early limits.

6) Retsuko from Aggretsuko

One of the furry anime characters Retsukko as seen in the anime (Image via studio Fanworks)

While tonally different from the furry anime characters from Beastars, Retsuko's character exploration offers an interesting parallel to Legoshi's story. This red panda office worker deals with modern society's pressures while struggling to express her true self – much like Legoshi grapples with his instincts in a civilized world.

Legoshi's contemplative attitude and use of death metal karaoke as a coping mechanism may differ. Still, both characters deal with the same issues of self-expression and figuring out one's societal position. Retsuko offers a distinctive viewpoint on how anthropomorphic creatures might be utilized to examine fundamental problems in modern contexts through her experiences in romantic relationships and professional setbacks.

7) Kiba from Wolf's Rain

One of the furry anime characters Kiba as seen in the anime (Image via studio Bones)

Kiba, another wolf protagonist with Legoshi's depth of character, is devoted to his pack and his values, much as Legoshi is to his friends and ideals. Both furry anime characters must deal with complex social situations and moral quandaries while remaining loyal to who they are.

Though in a more post-apocalyptic context, Kiba's adventure through a dying world offers themes of adaptation and survival comparable to those found in Beastars. His spiritual connection to the lunar flowers and his role as a chosen one add mystical elements to his character while maintaining the core struggle of balancing instinct with a higher purpose.

8) Holo from Spice & Wolf

Holo from Spice & Wolf (Imagew via Studio Passione)

The wise wolf goddess Holo offers a different take on anthropomorphic characters, but her struggles with identity and belonging echo Legoshi's journey. Similar aspects to Legoshi's story are her loneliness, her complicated relationship with her nature as a divinity, and her adjustment to changing times.

Both furry anime characters must balance their innate impulses with the expectations of society and their interpersonal interactions despite the differences in their methods. Holo is a complex character who defies conventional depictions of anthropomorphic beings in anime because of her wit, knowledge, fragility, and desire for connection.

Conclusion

These eight characters, who each offer a distinct viewpoint on identity, society, and self-discovery, are among the best examples of furry characters in anime. These substitutes demonstrate that the anime industry has long been producing captivating furry characters that defy our assumptions and convey meaningful stories, even though Legoshi from Beastars may have established a new benchmark for complex anthropomorphic characters.

These characters have something to offer every anime viewer who values the nuance and complexity that furry characters can provide to storytelling, whether they are drawn to action-packed adventures or introspective character analyses.

