The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime is set to premiere in July 2025. The official staff confirmed this with a new promotional video and key visual shared during a special stage event for the anime at Anime Japan 2025, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. In addition, the details regarding the anime's main cast and staff have arrived.

Ad

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Saka Mikami. Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga website and application have been serializing the manga since October 2021. The manga has released 15 tankobon volumes thus far.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime's new trailer confirms the July 2025 premiere, main cast, and staff

Ad

Trending

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, a stage event for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime was held at Anime Japan 2025. During the event, the staff unveiled a new teaser promotional video to announce that the series will premiere in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025. However, an exact release date has yet to be disclosed. The anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle have also shared the same PV.

The promotional clip introduces the main characters and previews their voices. With pristine animation and a somber OST, the video showcases the character designs of the show's cast. In addition, the PV features a few cut scenes from the anime. Moreover, the short clip features the key visual, featuring Rintaro and Kaoruko. The illustration shows the duo's gazes crossing.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the latest trailer, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime stars Yoshinori Nakayama as Rintaro Tsumugi, Honoka Inoue as Kaoruko Waguri, Kikunosuke Toya as Shohei Usami, Hiiro Ishibashi as Ayato Yorita, Koki Uchiyama as Saku Natsusawa, and Aya Yamane as Subaru Hoshina.

Notably, the anime's official site and X account have shared the voice actors' comments on the series and the respective characters they are playing. At the same time, the anime's site has shared commemorative illustrations from the original manga artist, Saka Mikami, and the show's director, Miyuki Kuroki. The illustrations depict Rintaro, Kaoruko and others.

Ad

Staff and the plot of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miyuki Kuroki, who has previously contributed to Her Blue Sky anime movie, directs the rom-com anime at CloverWorks, with Satoshi Yamaguchi working as the assistant director. Rino Yamazaki handles the series scripts, while Kohei Tokuoka is in charge of the character designs. Kohei-san is also the show's chief animation director. Haruka Tsuzuki is the technical director, while Moeki Harada is the music composer.

Based on Mikami's original manga series, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime centers around Rintaro Tsumugi, a student at Chidori High School, and Kaoruko Waguri, a student from the prestigious girls' school, Kikyo Girls. The narrative begins when Rintaro, the blonde-haired boy meets Kaoruko while helping at his family's patisserie.

Ad

The duo immediately develops a bond. However, their peace is disturbed when Rintaro discovers that Koaroko is from Kikyo Girls. The anime shall depict Rintaro and Kaoruko's unique chemistry, and show whether or not they can forge a path for themselves.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback