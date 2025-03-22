My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reveals ending theme ahead of April 2025 premiere

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes recently announced the name of the ending theme song, along with the artists who will perform the same. The name of the soundtrack is Speed and Yutori will perform it. This information was announced at the Green Stage of Anime Japan 2025. This is a 2-day event that will feature some of the biggest anime titles and industry veterans.

The event commenced on March 22, 2025, and it will conclude the very next day. Furthermore, the stage also featured some of the voice actors who worked in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series. They presented an illustration by the creator of the series and deliberated on various aspects of the project.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes announces the ending theme song and teases fans with an illustration

As mentioned earlier, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes announced the ending theme song as well as the artists responsible for it. The soundtrack is titled “Speed” and Yutori will be performing this song. They are a four-piece rock band from Japan who have managed to seamlessly fuse powerful vocals with a unique sound that focuses on emotional vulnerability. The band is exceptionally talented, and its members expressed excitement about their project involvement.

Furthermore, the voice actors on the stage also showcased an illustration from the original creators. Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court worked on a small illustration featuring the two main characters along with Aizawa. The latter is an important character in the original series, who will also make an appearance in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

The Crawler as seen in the anime series (Image via Toho Animation)

The art style featured in this illustration is quite different from what Kohei Horikoshi usually puts out. That being said, the reception from fans has been nothing short of amazing. There is a growing sense of anticipation among netizens who are eagerly awaiting My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ release.

The upcoming anime project is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2025. Kenichi Suzuki will be directing this series while Yosuke Suroda will be responsible for the series composition. Shogo Yamashiro, Yuki Furuhashi, and Yuki Hayashi are tasked with providing the music for the series.

Kocchi no Kento will be performing the opening theme song for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The song is titled Kekka Orai which roughly translates to the popular adage “All’s well that ends well”.

Plot in brief

The plot revolves around Koichi Haimawari. He is not a licensed hero but continues to use his Quirk to save people. His fate changes when Knuckleduster, a well-known vigilante recruits him. Koichi is now part of a vigilante group that helps people despite not being licensed.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

