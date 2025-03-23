Fate/Strange Fake reveals additional cast and new visuals at Anime Japan 2025

Fate/Strange Fake was one of the participants on Day 2 of the Anime Japan 2025 event, featuring on the Red Stage, as they made new announcements regarding the characters of Flat Escardos, Berserker, and Sigma. This also included some confirmations regarding the voice cast and also some character visuals from the cast that were already confirmed.

Several members of the Fake/Strange Fake anime were part of the Red Stage in this event and provided some comments regarding the project, the experience of working together, and so on. As of this writing, the upcoming new episodes are set to be released in 2025, although there is no specific release date.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Fate/Strange Fake revealed more information at the Anime Japan 2025 event

As mentioned earlier, Fate/Strange Fake was part of the Anime Japan 2025 event at the Red Stage on Day 2, with several members of the voice cast sharing some thoughts. This also included the confirmation of the character visuals of the already established cast and some new inclusions, such as the aforementioned Flat Escardos, Berserker, and Sigma.

The stage featured Kana Hanazawa (Ayaka Sajō) and other voice actors of the series, as they discussed the project and also played a game of rock, paper, scissors for the enjoyment of the audience. This panel also revealed that Sigma will be voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara and Flat by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, both complemented by their respective visuals, as mentioned earlier.

There was also promotion for the new volumes of the light novels and manga series of the franchise, although no real information was given regarding the upcoming episodes of the Fate/Strange Fake nor its release date, beyond the fact that is going to come out in 2025.

The premise of the series

Fate/Strange Fake is originally a light novel that came out in January of 2015 and it is centered around the events of the Grail War, which were copied from the Third Holy Grail War in Fuyuki.

However, in the aftermath of this conflict, a separate mage working for the United States managed to make their own ritual, using the city of Snowfield as the Sacred Land for their own Grail War, although the process itself wasn't perfectly executed.

Therefore, the Mage's Association sends Langal with his pupil, Faldeus, to investigate what happened in the city, but the Fate/Strange Fake story reveals that there is more to this place than they initially thought, complicating matters for this duo.

