Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Past Arc compilation film unveils official trailer and theme song at Anime Japan 2025

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen unveiled the official trailer for Gojo's Past Arc compilation film at Anime Japan 2025. With that, the trailer previewed the anime's theme song performed by Tatsuya Kitani. Additionally, the special stage announced details about the movie's advance ticket sales.

After Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered its first and second seasons, the series announced a sequel season covering the Culling Game Arc. However, amidst the third season's production, the anime is set to release a theatrical compilation movie for the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo's Past Arc compilation movie trailer previews new theme song

Jujutsu Kaisen RED STAGE was presented by Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo), Takahiro Sakurai (Suguru Geto), and Anna Nagase (Riko Amanai).

The Red Stage unveiled the official trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo's Past Arc compilation movie. The trailer gave fans glimpses of the movie which they might recognize from the anime's second season. The movie will essentially see the anime's first five episodes return to the big screen as a theatrical compilation.

The entire soundtrack has been remixed in 5.1-channel surround sound for an immersive theater experience, with select tracks rearranged exclusively for the theatrical release. This high-quality adaptation which captivated audiences during the TV broadcast is set to reach new heights when it hits the big screens.

The anime's theme song, as previewed in the trailer will be "Ao no Sumika (Acoustic Ver.)" performed by Tatsuya Kitani and produced by Sony Music Labels.

As shared by Tatsuya Kitani, he was happy to receive conflicting remarks such as "It's a refreshing song" and "It's a sad song" when "Ao no Sumika" was first released. However, he wished to express a different side to the song by performing the acoustic version.

Expand Tweet

Also, as revealed by the anime, the advance tickets for the compilation movie would go on sale from Friday, April 18, 2025. Fans could also receive an original clear file as a bonus for ticket purchases made at the theaters. The anime also announced new goods available at the TOHO Animation Store and Loppu Limited.

Jujutsu Kaisen's special stage also revealed some additional information about the anime. The tickets for the anime's exhibition were now on sale. There is soon set to be an official broadcast for the Phantom Parade game which will feature a talk segment from guest voice actors. Lastly, the BD & DVD for Stage "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" with Live Band were going on sale from June 18.

