  Tougen Anki anime unveils new key visual, second trailer, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 09:30 GMT
Naito Mudano as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about Tougen Anki anime's new key visual and second trailer via email correspondence. A special stage event was held for the anime at the Anime Japan 2025 PONY CANYON booth stage.

Tougen Anki, written and illustrated by Yura Urushibara, is a Japanese manga serialized in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine since June 2020. Studio Hibari later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation set to premiere in July 2025.

Tougen Anki anime previews opening theme song with second trailer

also-read-trending Trending

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, a special stage event was held for Tougen Anki anime at Anime Japan 2025 PONY CANYON booth stage. The anime's special stage was presented by the cast members Kazuki Ura (as Shiki Ichinose), Koutaro Nishiyama (as Jin Kougasaki), Kaito Miura (as Rokuro Kiriyama), and Aimi (as Kuina Sazanami).

The Anime Japan 2025 special stage unveiled a new key visual and a second trailer for the anime. The key visual saw Naito Mudano navigating his way through a sinister underground passage illuminated by a red glow. Meanwhile, his students from Rasetsu Academy, Shiki Ichinose, Jin Kougasaki, Ikari Yaoroshi, Homare Byoubugaura, Kuina Sazanami, Rokuro Kiriyama, and Juuji Yusurube could be seen following him

youtube-cover
The second trailer opens with Naito Mudano explaining the Rasetsu Academy. The school was unlike any other as its aim was to train Oni to fight Momotaro. Soon after, the trailer gave fans glimpses of protagonist Shinki Ichinose's life at Rasetsu Academy. Upon graduation, the students were to fight the Momotaro Agency on the front lines.

Naito Mudano further explained how Oni Blood could freely change its shape and strength. The brain shapes the blood based on the user's imagination. Right after, the anime gave fans glimpses of some actions set to take place in the anime. While some action scenes were from the training session amidst the Resastsu Academy, others were from the conflicts between Oni and those who inherited the blood of Momotaro.

Tougen Anki's second trailer previewed the series' opening theme song "OVERNIGHT" performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES.

Additionally, Ryohei Kimura was announced as the voice of Kyouya Oiranzaka. Kyouya Oiranzaka was the commanding officer of Oni Agency's Kyoto branch’s support unit. As for voice actor Ryohei Kimura, he has previously voiced Choubei Aza in Hell's Paradise, Kotaro Bokuto in Haikyuu!!, and Kouhei Imamura in Grand Blue.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
