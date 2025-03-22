New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt anime announces July 2025 premiere and more cast with new PV

The New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt anime release window was announced on the Special Stage of Anime Japan 2025. The anime is scheduled to air in July 2025. Additionally, a preview presentation revealed the entire cast on screen, while the key presenters talked about the anime.

The anime is a sequel to the original series by Gainax that aired in 2010. The voice actors from the New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt anime presented the upcoming series, discussing the plot and much more. On stage, they also revealed the addition of two new characters to the anime lineup.

July 2025 premiere for New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt anime announced with more news

The New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt anime is a follow-up of the original series that aired in 2010. Studio Trigger, known for their works like Kill la Kill and Darling in the Franxx, was staffed by the original creators. They acquired the rights to the series and announced the sequel of the project.

As mentioned previously, the New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt anime is set to premiere in July 2025. Mariya Ise as Stocking, Arisa Ogasawara as Panty, and Hiroyuki Yoshino as Brief were the voice actors presenting the announcement. The main focus was presenting the series's storyline, while they explained their roles as well.

As the show moved on, more voice actors from the cast revealed themselves in the form of a digital presentation. Koji Ishi as Garterbelt, Yuka Komatsu as Scanty, and Akeno Watanabe as Kneesocks were further revealed as cast members by their voice actors on screen. Most of the show was focused on explaining the upcoming anime plot and character roles on the Anime Japan 2025 stage.

Two new characters were introduced who would be part of the anime series sequel; Juniya Enoki playing Polyester, and Yuto Uemura playing Polyurethane. They joined the original presenter's panel to talk about their characters. Two short trailers for the new characters were presented.

Tokyo MX and BS Nippon Television will broadcast the Censored version of the anime starting on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The original version will be available on Abema, a Japanese streaming service. Furthermore, New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt anime Blue-Ray Box "All-Time B*tch Edition" will be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The official soundtrack for the New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt anime by Analog Record was announced to be available on sale from May 14 onwards. With this announcement, the voice actors did a final promotion of the anime, concluding the show.

