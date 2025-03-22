I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 reveals new trailer and additional cast ahead of July 2025 premiere

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 was part of Day 1 at the Anime Japan 2025 event, appearing on the White Stage and revealing more details of its second installment. The main focus was a new promotional trailer to promote this fantasy comedy and also the confirmation of two new members of the voice cast.

Ad

Furthermore, there was also confirmation of the release date of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2, which is going to be July of this year. It is also confirmed that the members of the voice cast and the creative staff from the first season are going to make a comeback for this production once again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Promotional video and voice staff confirmations for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 at Anime Japan 2025

Ad

Trending

The new announcements for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 happened on Day 1 at the Anime Japan 2025 event this Saturday, with the people involved in the production appearing on the White Stage. As mentioned earlier, the focus of this appearance was centered around the promotional video, with its main display being the two new voice actresses, Manaka Iwami as Iisha and Minami Tsuda as Saria.

It is also confirmed that this production is going to feature the return of the rest of the voice cast, such as Makoto Koichi as Lloyd, Fairouz Ai as Grim, Lynn as Sylpha, Akira Sekine as Tao, Rie Takahashi as Ren, and Shun Horie as Albert, among many more. This second season is due to come out in July of this year. and Jin Tamamura is also poised to return as the director for this Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab production.

Ad

The premise of the series

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lloyd Saloum was once an ordinary sorcerer who had no real talent in his craft and met his end in a rather unceremonious manner in a duel, but he is reborn as a member of a royal bloodline. The character, now a young boy, tries to use the experience he gained from his previous life and seizes his new abilities to master as much magic as possible, regardless of what happens around him.

Ad

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 is bound to continue with the premise of this fantasy anime while also presenting new conflicts and continuing others, such as Grim's own schemes and machinations. The first season of the anime had a total of 12 episodes, and the second one is bound to be the same.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback