Okinawa de Suki anime casts JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Jolyne Kujo and more in new PV

Monday, February 5, 2024 saw the official handle for the upcoming Okinawa de Suki anime series reveal the show’s teaser promotional video, announcing its main cast, main staff, and more. Most excitingly, the series has cast Fairouz Ai in a leading role, with Ai likely being best known as the voice of Jolyne Kujo in the sixth season of the popular JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure television anime series.

While Ai is undoubtedly the biggest name in the Okinawa de Suki anime’s cast so far, those announced alongside her also have respectable credits in the industry. Furthermore, it’s expected that additional cast for the series will be announced in the coming months, which should result in equally recognizable names joining the production.

The Okinawa de Suki anime series, fully entitled Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hogen Sugite Tsurasugiru, serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Egumi Sora’s original manga series of the same name. The series first began serialization in Shinchosha’s Kurage Bunch magazine in January 2020 and continues to be published there today.

Okinawa de Suki anime casts Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Kamado and more in initial PV release

Joining Fairouz Ai in the Okinawa de Suki anime’s main cast is Takeo Otsuka and Akari Kito. Ai will play Kana Higa, also known as Kaa-naa, while Otsuka and Kito will play Teruaki Nakamura, also known as Tee-ruu, and Hina Kyan, also known as Hii-naa, respectively. As mentioned above, Ai’s most recognizable role is as Jolyne Kujo. Kito’s best-known performance is as Demon Slayer’s Nezuko Kamado, while Otsuka’s is Oshi no Ko’s Aquamarine Hoshino.

Adding further to the hype, the main staff of the anime series was revealed as well. Shin Itagaki is the chief director of the production, while Shingo Tanabe is directing the anime at the Japanese animation studio Millepensee, Inc. The two are also overseeing the series' scripts. Tomohiro Yoshida is the character designer, while Tomohisa Ishikawa, Yoshimi Katayama, and Ayona Kinjo are composing the music at King Records. Studio Mausu is the sound producer, and Hodaka Fukumura is the dialect coach.

Interestingly, VTuber Ui Nema is a PR ambassador for the anime, which is a unique but logical collaborative choice by the anime’s production committee. It is expected that Ui Nema’s streams will heavily promote the upcoming series and that the VTuber will participate in some sort of official activity or event for the series before its highly anticipated premiere.

The series is a romantic comedy centered around Teruaki Nakamura, who transferred from Tokyo to Okinawa. He meets Hina Kyan, and begins liking her, but has a hard time understanding her Okinawan dialect. Hina’s friend Kana Higa always helps Teruaki and translates for him, but he’s unaware that Kana secretly likes him even as she helps him speak to his crush, Hina.

