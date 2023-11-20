Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade will be the only place for Gojo and Nanami to shine for a long time (and fans can't wait)

With the official release date for the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade mobile game confirmed, fans can't wait to experience the series in a brand new way. The exciting original game is set to feature brand new original characters, as well as established canonical fan favorites like Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami.

The Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade game is also teasing the appearance of other much-loved characters from Tokyo Jujutsu High's freshman trio. All in all, the game is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the franchise, with fans incredibly excited to see the final product when it releases.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade game set to feature canonical and game-original characters to play with

The Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade game is being developed by Sumzap, and will include brand-new characters and canonically introduced ones alike. The cast for the game's original includes Rina Satou as Saki Rindo, Kotaro Nishiyama as Kaito Yuki, and Rikiya Koyama as Kensuke Nagino. Saki and Kaito are first-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High's Fukuoka branch school, with Kensuke serving as the school's president.

Eve, who performed the original opening theme song for the television anime series titled Kaikai Kitan, is singing the game's theme song titled Avant. Shueisha has revealed character visuals for the aforementioned Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami, as well as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and the fan-favorite Nobara Kugisaki. They've also stated that more characters will appear in the game.

Akutami's original manga series first launched in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, where it is still regularly serialized today. 217 of the series' 243 released chapters have been compiled into 24 total volumes. Of these 24, 20 have been released in English, with the next one set to release on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The first season of the television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020, running for 24 episodes over two continuous cours. The second season of the title premiered in July 2023 and is still running as of this article's writing. Like the first season, the second is also slated for a continuous two cour run.

The franchise also released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film in Japanese theaters in December 2021, which is based on Akutami's original manga prequel story of the same name. While the prequel features many characters from the mainline series, it focuses on Yuta Okkotsu as its protagonist rather than Yuji Itadori.

Fan reactions

Fans are incredibly excited about the imminent release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade and have taken to social media platforms like Twitter to express the same. The sentiment is largely the same for all fans, with many sharing their desire to play the game once they have the time to do so or getting giddy over the pre-downloading process.

However, some are also lamenting the fact that the game seems to be exclusively available in Japan at the time of this article's writing. While this is an unfortunate development, the game will likely release internationally sometime later this year.

Final thoughts

Arguably one of the most exciting aspects of the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade game's release is the fact that it will allow fans to continue hearing the voices of Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami beyond the anime. With the two set to disappear from screens for quite some time following season 2's conclusion, it will give franchise fans a means of connecting with these characters beyond their anime exits.

