One Piece confirms consecutive Egghead Arc episodes with new theme songs

On March 22, 2025, One Piece anime confirmed its return on April 6, 2025, through the release of two consecutive episodes during Anime Japan 2025's Red Stage. The theme song artists were also announced, alongside the unveiling of One Piece Day 2025 which is set to take place in the first half of August 2025.

Ad

One Piece anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The manga series has 111 volumes released and 1000+ episodes as an anime adaptation. The manga has a second anime adaptation announced, alongside a live-action series and numerous game adaptations.

Anime Japan 2025 announced One Piece's return with consecutive episodes and more

Ad

Trending

The One Piece panel that took place during the first day of Anime Japan 2025 commenced with a skit featuring the host voice actors, in which Mayumi Tanaka and Kappei Yamaguchi acted as parents and read the news about the return of One Piece to their children, played by Subaru Kimura and Kazuya Nakai.

Zoro's voice actor also performed his character's famous move, the Three-Sword-Style: Onigiri. The panel then officially commenced with a new promotional video, featuring the Egghead Arc Part 2. The video commenced with a brief recap of the Straw Hat Pirates' arrival on Egghead Island.

Ad

Saint Saturn as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Toei Animation)

The video also showcased Vegapunk requesting the Straw Hat Pirates to take him away from Egghead Island. The focus then shifted towards a Marine ship where Admiral Kizaru entered the room of Saint Saturn, one of the Five Elders. The video ended with Luffy's monologue, claiming that a powerful person was reaching Egghead Island.

Ad

The anime's return will also feature a back-to-back release of episodes, 1123 and 1124, on consecutive days without a week's worth of waiting. The anime will resume its weekly release starting from episode 1125. The return will also feature two new theme songs.

The opening song will be performed by GRe4N BOYZ, a four-boy band, famous for the ending theme song of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 5. The ending theme song will be performed by muque, a four-person pop band, and will be the band's debut in the anime industry.

Ad

In another video, streamed on the anime's official YouTube channel, the series announced the 'One Piece Day 2025.' The event will take place in early August 2025 at the Tokyo Big Sight (more commonly referred to as the Tokyo International Exhibition Center). Lastly, the video also announced the release of a new range of hand towels themed after various devil fruits.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback