The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princess anime confirms July 2025 premiere

On March 22, 2025, The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princess anime confirmed its July release date during the Anime Japan 2025. The anime adaptation was announced on February 2025, and this is the first update it received since.

The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princess anime is based on a manga series written by Norishiro-chan and illustrated by Yukiji Setsuda. The manga started its serialization in October 2022 and has 10 volumes in serialization (only in Japanese). The manga series has yet to receive an English publication.

The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princess anime announced for July 2025

Toto as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Connect)

On the first day of Anime Japan 2025, The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princess anime confirmed its July 2025 release date (Summer 2025 Anime Season). The announcement was made during the anime's panel. The anime adaptation was announced on February 6, 2025.

The anime will be animated by the animation studio Connect (Strike the Blood and The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio). The animation studio was established in 2012 but due to its experience, the The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princess anime is expected to be one of the best in regards to animation quality.

The anime has also announced its major voice casting, including Anemone voiced by Hitomi Ueda (Yoshino from Yakuza Fiancee), Ciel by Iori Saeki (Vanilla from Nekopara), Gore by Haruka Shiraishi (Mira from World End Harem), and Toto by Shunsuke Takeuchi (Askin from Bleach Thousand Year Blood War).

The anime has also announced its main staff members, including Noriaki Akitaya (director of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon) as the director, Shun Narita (music composer of Dark Gathering) as the music composer, Takao Sano (key animator of Black Clover) as the character designer, and Michiko Yokote (scriptwriter of Call of the Night) as the series composer.

The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princess anime synopsis

Toto and his party (Image via Connect)

The anime is an action-comedy series centered around the Hero Toto left behind by his party due to his introverted behavior. When he is about to lose all hope, Toto is invited to join a party of three beautiful women. Considering himself lucky, Toto can't hold his excitement.

However, the three women of his new party want him dead. So, in every quest they go on, the girls try to kill Toto whereas the male protagonist is in awe over having such beautiful girls with him at a party. However, how long will it take for Toto to realize that his teammates are after his life?

