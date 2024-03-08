The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime reveals Opening theme in new PV

On March 8, 2024, the second promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of the light novel series The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio was released. The video was uploaded to Nippon Columbia's official YouTube channel.

The anime adaptation of this light novel series was announced on December 21, 2022, and the first teaser visual was revealed on July 15, 2023. The promotional video for The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime was released on February 14, 2023. The light novel series is written by Kou Nigatsu and illustrated by Saba Mizore. The series is set to air on April 10, 2023, and will be animated by the animation studio Connect.

The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime adaptation reveals its opening theme a month before its premiere

The promotional video started with the main leads of The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio, Yasumi Utatane and Yuuhi Yuugure. These two were sitting across each other on a table in a room during a live radio airing. The video then progressed to revealing these characters' general information.

The promotional video showcased the friendship of these two girls, who were like best friends until their personalities suddenly shifted. The video then showed some cuts from the anime where these two main characters fight.

The video then entered its latter half, showcasing these two girls as idols performing on a stage with different moments from the anime being played afterward. The video ends with a close-up view of Yasumi.

The opening song's title, Now On Air, was unveiled in this promotional video. One of the voice actors in the anime series, Miku Ito, will perform the opening song and voice Utatane Yasumi. The other main lead, Yuuhi Yuugure, will be voiced by Moe Toyota.

Miku Ito has performed some famous opening songs, including the opening songs for The Quintessential Quintuplets, Komi Can't Communicate Season 2, and many others.

The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio Synopsis

Yasumi (left) and Yuuhi (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Connect)

The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio is a comedy-romance anime series centered around two talented girls, Yasumi Utatane and Yuuhi Yuugure. Alongside studying, these two girls are voice actresses for a popular weekly radio program.

On the outside, these two appear as best friends to the world, but on the inside, the story is entirely different. Yasumi's real name is Yumiko, a high school gyaru and a very open person. On the other hand, Yuuhi's real name is Chika, a quiet girl who loves to stay alone.

As the story progresses, Yuuhi slowly starts to open up to Yasumi. Will they be able to develop a genuine friendship, or will they remain arch-enemies for the rest of the anime series?