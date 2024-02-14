Seiyu Radio no Ura Omote anime announces Spring 2024 premiere, cast, and more

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 saw the official website for the television Seiyu Radio no Ura Omote anime series announce its Spring 2024 release date, additional cast, and more. While the series’ starring cast had previously been announced, this latest cast announcement focuses more on supporting characters and who’ll be playing those roles.

The latest batch of news for the Seiyu Radio no Ura Omote anime series also confirms the opening theme song artist, as well as the title of the opening theme song. While information on the anime’s ending theme song has yet to be revealed, this is likely to be the primary focus of whatever batch of news is next released for the series.

The Seiyu Radio no Ura Omote anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Ko Nigatsu and illustrator Sabamizori’s original light novel series of the same name. The light novel first began serialization in February 2020. The title of the series translates to The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio.

Seiyu Radio no Ura Omote anime series confirms April 2024 premiere date alongside cast and theme info

As mentioned above, the official website for the Seiyu Radio no Ura Omote anime series officially confirmed the April 2024 premiere window for the series. While a narrower, full-fledged release date has yet to be confirmed, this will likely be announced in the weeks leading up to the start of the Spring 2024 anime season.

The news also announced two new cast members for the series, which are Ikumi Hasegawa and Nao Toyama. Hasegawa plays Otome Sakuranamiki, a voice actress who is like an older sister to central character Yumiko Sato. Toyama joins as Yubisaki Mekuru, a voice actress at Yuji’s office. Hasegawa is likely best known as the voice of Bocchi the Rock!’s Ikuyo Kita, and Toyama as Rent-A-Girlfriend’s Ruka Sarashina.

The pair will join starring cast members Miku Ito as Yasumi Utatane/Yumiko Sato, and Moe Toyota as Yuhi Yugure/Chika Watanabe. The pair are reprising their roles from a promotional video for the light novel series released in 2020. Ito will also perform the opening theme song, entitled “Now On Air."

Hideki Tachibana is directing the anime series at CONNECT studios, and Shoko Takimoto is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director for the series. Keiichiro Ochi is supervising the series scripts. It’s expected that additional staff will be released as April approaches.

The original light novel series was launched in February 2020 under ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko imprint. This was followed by a manga adaptation which began over a month later in late March 2020, illustrated by Umemi Makimoto. Both formats are still ongoing, but have yet to be released in English in any official capacity at the time of this article’s writing.

