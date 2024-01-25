Na Nare Hana Nare original anime reveals main cast with a trailer and key visual

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Na Nare Hana Nare anime shared a character promotional video to reveal the anime's six main cast members. Besides that, a new visual, and more details regarding the anime's staff have been unveiled.

Produced by P.A. Works and DMM.com, Na Nare Hana Nare is an original TV anime, which will be released in 2024. While an exact release date is yet to be unveiled, the anime has already piqued fans' attention with an intriguing premise and promising-looking characters.

Na Nare Hana Nare anime will premiere in 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the Na Nare Hana Nare anime streamed a promotional video on Thursday, January 25, 2024, to reveal the series' six cast members. It was announced before that the anime would start broadcasting in 2024. However, the anime's staff has yet to reveal an exact release date.

The latest PV features six main characters and highlights their individual personalities. It's a rather short clip that delves into their daily activities and builds up the hype for the anime. Additionally, the trailer also includes backgrounds from real-life places in Japan, such as Takasaki City, Numata City, and others.

A still from the trailer (Image via P.A. Works)

Since it's a character promotional video, it previews the cast's voices. According to the trailer, Rika Nakagawa stars in Na Nare Hana Nare anime as Kanta Misora, while Yuki Nakashima plays Suzuha Obunai's role.

The names of the other four cast members are here as follows:

Manaka Iwami as Nodoka Otani

Rarisa Tago Takeda as Anna Aveiro

Moe Kahara as Shion Tanizaki

Miku Ito as Megumi Kaionji

The anime's official site also describes each character. Kanta Misora is a first-year student at the Takanosaki High School, who aspires to win the national cheerleading championship consecutive times. On the other hand, Suzua is a first-year student at Sakurajo Girls' High School.

As mentioned earlier, the trailer vividly depicts each character's unique personality and role in the anime. Besides the PV, a key visual has also been unveiled which features all six girls in gorgeous outfits. The illustration's background is based on a shopping street in Takasaki City in Gunma Prefecture.

A key visual for the anime (Image via P.A Works)

More details have arrived regarding Na Nare Hana Nare anime's staff. According to the announcement, Koudai Kakimoto is both directing and supervising the scripts at P. A Works Studio, with Tomomi Takada drawing the original character designs.

Notably, Yuniko Ayana and Midori Gotou are helping Kakimoto-san to write the scripts. On the other hand, Kanami Sekiguchi and Nana Miura are listed as character animators and chief animation directors. As noted before, P. A Works and the e-Commerce company, DMM.com are both credited as the anime's producers.

Na Nare Hana Nare anime follows an original story and explores the lives of six high school girls with unique character traits, personalities, and hobbies. It highlights how they find support in their lives in various ways.

