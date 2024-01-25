Solo Leveling Episode 4 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 4. The upcoming episode, titled I’ve Gotta Get Stronger, will be released on Sunday, January 28, 2024. It will be televised on TOKYO MX and other TV networks. Following that, it will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo learn about the system. He was given everyday tasks that he needed to complete to get stronger. Following that, he acquired a key to an instance dungeon. He entered the same to find out that he had become stronger than goblins. Nevertheless, he still had a long way to go.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling episode 4 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo surviving the steel-fanged Lycan

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 4 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo defeat a few goblins, following which he was attacked by a ferocious steel-fanged Lycan. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans to wonder about the protagonist's fate. While it is quite obvious that he will survive, it seems like he will be left unscathed after his battle against the beast.

With that, it should be evident that Sung Jin-Woo has leveled up quite a bit after his return from the Double Dungeon.

Solo Leveling episode 4 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo acquiring a weapon

Sung Jin-Woo pulling a sword out of his inventory (Image via A-1 Pictures)

By the end of the previous episode, Sung Jin-Woo was left with no weapon to fight off the monsters. However, as evident from the preview images, the protagonist is set to receive a sword from his inventory. It seems like he will unlock the same after reaching a certain level, probably after defeating the steel-fanged Lycan.

Such a development should help Sung Jin-Woo realize the full potential of the system as it not only helped him level up but also helped him equip weapons without having to carry them himself.

Solo Leveling episode 4 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo's fight against a large serpent

The large serpent as seen in Solo Leveling episode 4 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After Sung Jin-Woo entered the Instance Dungeon, he took on several goblins, followed by a lycan. Nevertheless, to complete the exploration, he needed to defeat the dungeon boss. In this situation, it seems like it is going to be a large serpent.

The large serpent has been hinted at by the preview images and synopsis. Thus, fans will likely get to witness Sung Jin-Woo fight a Dungeon boss all by himself.

Sung Jin-Woo might level up in Solo Leveling episode 4

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 4 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Considering that Sung Jin-Woo might likely win the fight against the large serpent, fans might witness him leveling up, i.e., he might evolve from an E-Rank Hunter to a D-Rank Hunter. This should be eye-opening for the protagonist as he might realize that he could become an S-Class Hunter as well if he were to continue his daily training regime. Thus, Sung Jin-Woo might start doing his daily training much more seriously.