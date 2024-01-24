Love Live! anime writer Jukki Hanada reveals original anime film's release date and more

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 saw screenwriter Jukki Hanada of the Love Live! anime series, music video production group Hurray!, and 100Studio announce a new original anime film. The announcement revealed the films title of Sufunkan no Yell o, which translates to A Few Moments of Cheers, and also received a promotional video and key visual alongside the news.

The original anime film, which Love Live!’s Hanada is penning the story and script for, also confirmed its starring cast of Natsuki Hanae, Mariya Ise, and Kei Sugawara alongside this news. While the roughly 30-second trailer released alongside this news unfortunately doesn’t feature all of their performances, it does briefly feature Hanae as protagonist Asaya Kanata.

Hanada is regarded as a veteran screenwriter in the anime industry, writing many anime about musicians including the original Love Live! Anime series, and the upcoming Girls Band Cry. Likewise, the film is expected to be another entry in the long list of Hanada’s music-centric anime successes when it releases in Japan this summer.

At the time of this article’s writing, the only release information given for A Few Moments of Cheers is that it will open in Japanese theaters sometime in the early summer. It’s expected that a narrower release window for Japanese theaters will be shared in the coming weeks and months, with international release dates likely to come after the Japanese release (if at all).

Natsuki Hanae stars as protagonist Asaya Kanata, with Mariya Ise as central character Yu Orie. Singer-songwriter Kei Sugawara is lending their singing voice to the production for the character of Orie. It’s expected that additional cast will be announced in the coming weeks and months, with these three being the starring cast for the film.

Music video creator trio Hurray! is collaborating with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is likely best known for creating the band yorushika’s music videos. POPREQ of Hurray! is directing the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director and Magotsuki as the character designer. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi is composing the songs that will appear in the film, with Bandai Namco Filmworks distributing the film.

As mentioned above, Hanada has veteran experience in the anime screenwriting industry, especially when it comes to anime about musicians. Her contributions to the Love Live! anime franchise are some of the most recognizable, including the original anime, the Love Live! anime's Sunshine!! series, and its Superstar!! series. Hanada has also worked on Kyoto Animation’s Sound! Euphorium, as well as the upcoming Girls Band Cry.

The film begins with high schooler Kanata, who makes music videos, meets a teacher in Yu Orie who has given up on music. After seeing Orie on the street, he decides to make a music video of her music.

