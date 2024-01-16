On Tuesday, January 14, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Haikyuu!! final movie showed the official IMAX poster for the film ahead of its release on February 16, 2024. The illustration features Shoyo Hinata and Kenma Kozume from the movie and sets up the much anticipated Karasuno vs. Nekoma High game.

Haikyuu!! final movie, better known as Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, is the two-part theatrical conclusion to the sports anime. According to the reports, the movie will cover Haruichi Furudate's manga from chapter 291 and explore Karasuno's decisive volleyball game against Kenoma High School.

Haikyuu!! final movie IMAX poster shows Hinata from Karasuno and Kenma from Nekoma

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the Haikyuu!! final movie revealed the IMAX poster visual for the film on January 16, 2024. The volleyball-themed anime movie is set to hit the big screens on February 16, 2024. As such, the latest poster has been unveiled exactly a month before the movie's premiere.

Notably, this new illustration depicts Shoyo Hinata from Karasuno High School, facing Kenma Kozume from Nekoma High School at their decisive game, "The Dumpster Battle", in the third round of nationals.

The IMAX visual for Haikyuu!! final movie (Image via Production I.G)

Hinata's face reflects his fighting spirit and excitement, while Kenma bears a suspicious smile on his face, aware of the orange-haired protagonist's capabilities as well as his own.

At the center of the visual, fans can see Hinata on one side of the Volleyball court, with Kenma on the other side. Both give the impression that they are focused on the game. Undoubtedly, this IMAX poster has further enhanced the excitement for Haikyuu!! final movie.

Shoyo Hinata, as seen in the movie (Image via Production I.G)

The official staff had earlier revealed the movie's main visual featuring all the players from both Karasuno and Nekoma High. It has to be said that the latest illustration carries the same tone to build up anticipation for the film.

Notably, the movie's IMAX screenings will commence on February 16, 2024, the same day as the film's theatrical release date. Unfortunately, the film's US release date hasn't been revealed at this time.

Cast and staff for the movie

Susumu Mitsunaka is both directing and writing the script for Haikyuu!! final movie at Production I.G Studio. Mariko Ishikawa serves as the assistant director, while Takahiro Kishida has been listed as the character designer.

Other staff members include Ichirou Tatsuta as the art director and Mayumi Satou as color designer. SPYAIR, the renowned Japanese rock band, returns to the franchise to perform the theme song, Orange.

Hinata and Kenma, as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

The movie will feature the returning cast members, including Ayumu Murasse as Shoyo Hinata, Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Yuuki Kaji as Kenma Kozume, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Nishinoya, Yuichi Nakamura as Sugawara, Yu Hayashi as Yamaguchi, and others.

As mentioned before, Haikyuu!! final movie will cover the battle between Karasuno High and Nekoma High in the third round of nationals. In other words, this film will pick up from season 4 of the TV anime, and follow the events after Karasuno's win against Inarizaki High School.

