Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 "Juju Sanpo" details and more revealed by Gojo's voice actor

In the Juju Fes 2023 event held in Japan on July 2, several pieces of information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 surfaced. Apart from the fan-favorite Juju Sanpo news, Juju Fest 2023 also gave a heads-up on what to expect from the upcoming season.

At the Juju Fest 2023, Yuichi Nakamura, the renowned voice actor of Gojo Satoru, described his feelings after watching the first couple of episodes of the upcoming season of Gege Akutami's magnum opus.

Jujutsu Kaisen is green-lit for a second season under the production of Mappa Studios, and it is set to be released on July 6, 2023. Amidst the anticipation, the aforementioned event has also confirmed that fans would once again get their favorite Juju Sanpo clips at the end of each episode.

Juju Sanpo and other details about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 revealed in Juju Fes 2023

Jさん🏀( ֊’ ‘֊)☔️ @soukatsu_ Gojo had them waiting for him at the amusement park since 4am and they’re all so annoyed except Yuuji, who is just sunshine and smiles he’s so cute and funny lmao the second Juju Sanpo is Yuuji, Megumi, and NobaraGojo had them waiting for him at the amusement park since 4am and they’re all so annoyed except Yuuji, who is just sunshine and smileshe’s so cute and funny lmao #じゅじゅフェス the second Juju Sanpo is Yuuji, Megumi, and Nobara 😩 Gojo had them waiting for him at the amusement park since 4am and they’re all so annoyed except Yuuji, who is just sunshine and smiles 😩 he’s so cute and funny lmao #じゅじゅフェス

The recently concluded Juju Fes 2023, held on Sunday, July 2, in Japan, has revealed many details about the upcoming anime. The gorgeous stage was lit up by the live dubbing of the voice actors of the series. Moreover, it is now official that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will also feature Juju Sanpo bits at the end of each episode.

Juju Sanpo short stories at the end of the episodes of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen provided a sense of refreshment. Mostly funny in nature, these stories added a layer of goodness to the first season. The stories are illustrated by Gege Akutami, the mangaka himself.

It was also revealed at Juju Fes 2023 that for the first time, Yuta Okkotsu will be featuring in a Juju Sanpo story, along with Maki and Inukami, and Gojo. Many fans on Twitter have reacted to Yuuta Okkotsu's debut on Juju Sanpo.

fanfan | working on comm + event @ytamanotwt jujufes’ juju sanpo was so interesting lmao especially the first year’s part jujufes’ juju sanpo was so interesting lmao especially the first year’s part

first order of business is to trash talk Gojo-sensei as always lmfao

#じゅじゅフェス time for the Juju Sanpo! featuring Okkotsu, Maki, and Inumakifirst order of business is to trash talk Gojo-sensei as always lmfao time for the Juju Sanpo! featuring Okkotsu, Maki, and Inumakifirst order of business is to trash talk Gojo-sensei as always lmfao#じゅじゅフェス

sash 🌱⛅️ @ytmkie lrt !!! guys !!! juju sanpo with yuta, maki and toge!!! lrt !!! guys !!! juju sanpo with yuta, maki and toge!!!

Apart from that, there was also a second Juju Sanpo, featuring Yuuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara. The funny short story described how Satoru had them waiting for him at the amusement park since 4 am. Quite naturally, everyone gets annoyed, except Yuuji, who exudes nothing but happiness.

YouKyan, Gojo's voice actor, talks about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jさん🏀( ֊’ ‘֊)☔️ @soukatsu_ during the afternoon Juju Fest show today, Youkyan (Gojo) described Jujutsu Kaisen season two after he watched the first couple of episodes: “the mood is really heavy haha…the OP and ED were really refreshing in comparison when I watched them, but the main story is super dark.” during the afternoon Juju Fest show today, Youkyan (Gojo) described Jujutsu Kaisen season two after he watched the first couple of episodes: “the mood is really heavy haha…the OP and ED were really refreshing in comparison when I watched them, but the main story is super dark.”

As it was mentioned earlier, Juju Fes 2023 featured the voice actors of Jujutsu Kaisen. In addition to the voice actors of Gojo Satoru, Yuuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara, Yuuta Okkotsu's voice actor, Megumi Ogata, was also on stage.

At the festival, Gojo Satoru's voice actor Yuichi Nakamura described his feelings about watching the first couple of episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

According to Yuichi Nakamura, he was fascinated by both the ED and OP, and he felt that they were really refreshing. However, he also added that fans can expect a "super dark" story ahead in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

"But you can tell right off the bat that the production staff are very precise in how they want to portray this story. I watched the first two episodes so much, I nearly forgot I was even in it," he said.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will follow the past of Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru when they were students at Jujutsu High. In addition to the Hidden Inventory arc or Gojo's Past arc, the second season is to cover the much-anticipated Shibuya Arc.

