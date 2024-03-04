The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime reveals release date with new visual

The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime will premiere on April 10, 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Monday, March 4, 2024. Along with this information, a new key visual and additional cast for the anime has been revealed.

The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime is based on the light novel series written by Ko Nigatsu and illustrated by Sabamizore. ASCII Media Works has been serializing the light novel under the Dengeki Bunko imprint since February 2020. Aside from the anime, the light novel also inspired a manga with Umemi Makimoto's art.

The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime will debut on April 10, 2024

Expand Tweet

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime revealed that the title will be released on April 10, 2024.

Broadcast details have also arrived on the website, according to which, the anime will air its episodes on Tokyo MX every Wednesday, starting April 10, 2024, at 10 pm JST.

Prior to its release on Tokyo MX, the title will be available on AT-X at 9 pm every Wednesday from April 10. Additionally, the anime will be telecast on BS Nippon TV every Saturday from April 13, 2024.

The new key visual for The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime (Image via Studio CONNECT)

Besides, the official team behind The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime also unveiled a new key visual for the series. The illustration features two main characters, Yuuhi and Yasumi, with polar opposite personality and appearance.

Interestingly, the key visual has two parts. The top half portion shows Yuuhi and Yasumi working as voice actors, while the bottom part of the visual showcases them in their idol avatars.

Undoubtedly, the visual serves as a thematic introduction to these two characters before the anime drops. Moreover, the illustration also contains the release date information in the lower right corner.

Yuuhi and Yasumi, as seen in the anime (Image via CONNECT)

Apart from that, The Two Sides of Voice Actor Radio revealed the additional staff for the series. Michiko Morokuma is listed as the art director, while Takashi Yanagida has joined the staff as the director of photography.

Other staff members are Studio TENJIN as the background art studio, Erika Tsukino as the color designer, Takeshi Saito as the 3D director, Maki Sendo in editing, Keiichi Hirokawa and Kuniyuki Takahashi in music, and others.

Yuuhi and Yasumi, as seen working (Image via CONNECT)

The anime stars Miku Ito as Yasumi Utatane/Yumiko Sato, while Moe Toyota plays Yuuhi Yugure/Chika Watanabe's role. Ikumi Hasegawa will voice Otome Sakuranamiki, while Nao Toyoma will feature as Yubisaki Mekuru. Miki-san also sings the opening theme song, Now on Air.

Hideki Tachibana is directing the anime at CONNECT Studios, with Keiichiro Ochi supervising the scripts. Shoko Takimoto, who has earlier worked in Chaos Dragon and other anime, is listed as the character designer.

Based on Ko Nigatsu's light novel, the anime centers on Yuuhi and Yasumi, who are both voice actors, attending the same high school. Interestingly, they also host a radio program together.

However, Yuuhi and Yasumi are polar opposites in reality. While Yasumi is Yumiko, the gyaru girl in real life, Yuuhi is Chika, the quiet idol. As such, the anime captures their friendship and also delves into their twin life.

Also read:

Solo Leveling episode 9 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 highlights

Megan Thee Stallion's Bruno Bucciarati cosplay

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 preview