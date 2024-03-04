Megan Thee Stallion's Bruno Bucciarati makeover sends JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans' hearts aflutter

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure seems to be the source of inspiration for Megan Thee Stallion’s outfit for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards that took place recently. This is an event that many wait for in anticipation, since fans are involved in the voting process, and they hope to see their favorite anime titles win some of the awards.

Some of the biggest celebrities from across the world were invited to this particular event, and Megan Thee Stallion was one of them. The Houston-based rapper has garnered a massive following over the years owing to numerous freestyle videos followed by chart-topping hits like Savage Remix.

Members of the anime and manga community were quite happy to see Megan Thee Stallion wear a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-inspired dress. The character whose outfit was replicated at the recent Crunchyroll Anime Awards was none other than Bruno Bucciarati.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Fans go gaga over Megan Thee Stallion’s Bruno Bucciarati outfit

Megan Thee Stallion's Bucciarati-inspired outfit (Image via Instagram/@theestallion)

At the event, Megan Thee Stallion was seen wearing a white-colored dress with black-colored spots all over the dress. The dress also replicated Bruno Bucciarati’s heart-shaped slit in the upper portion of his outfit.

While there weren’t any gold accents, the dress was quite similar to the clothing that the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure character in question wears. Furthermore, the rapper's hairstyle elevated this cosplay since it was quite accurate to Bucciarati’s hairstyle as well.

The reactions from fans were largely positive. Plenty of netizens believed that her attempt to cosplay this character was tastefully done.

Fans love the Houston-based rapper's outfit for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Screengrab via X)

Sometimes, cosplayers often replicate the outfit exactly as it is, in an attempt to make it accurate. In this case, however, Megan Thee Stallion did a great job at giving her dress a personal touch.

Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series were happy to see that some of the mainstream celebrities watch and enjoy this show, which has now become a cult classic. Netizens also believe Bruno Bucciarati himself would wear a dress like this if he got the chance to do so in the fifth part of the animanga series.

Who is Bruno Bucciarati?

Bruno Bucciarati as seen in the anime series (Image via David Production)

Bruno Bucciarati is one of the most prominent deuteragonists in the fifth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure - Golden Wind. He was one of the many members of Passione, a Neapolitan Mafia group, who also led a squad within this organization. Bruno Bucciarati also lent a hand to the protagonist of the series, Giorno Giovanna.

The latter was attempting to rise through the ranks of Passione, and Bucciarati played an important role in this regard. He also has an incredibly popular Stand called Sticky Fingers. This is a versatile Stand in the fifth part of the anime series, since he can turn any object into a zipper, which can be opened or closed. For example, this Stand can be used on a massive boulder, create a zipper which in turn could create an opening.

This Stand is extremely powerful and fast, which is why Bucciarati often uses it in short-ranged combat. He can also use this Stand to hide himself or other important items by creating a zipper in a voluminous item.

