Captain Tsubasa episode 23: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 23, set for release on March 10, 2024, is expected to continue to cover more of the match between Japan and France in the semifinals of the Junior Youth Tournament. The most recent episode showed more of the past of Elle Sid Pierre, France's star player, and the way he started in football, adding another layer to the character.

Pierre continues with his challenge against Tsubasa, with both stars maintaining the score levels, this time around at 3-3. Furthermore, there is also the element of the injury that Japanese goalkeeper Wakashimazu sustained and how he is still making saves despite that.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 23 is probably going to develop more of this match and most likely provide a conclusion that is both memorable and satisfying.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 23.

Captain Tsubasa episode 23 will continue the match between France and Japan

Misaki and Napoleon (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 23 will be released next Sunday, March 10, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, March 10 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, March 11 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, March 10 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 11 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 10 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, March 10 Australia Central Standard Time 8 pm, Sunday, March 10

Fans in Japan eager to follow Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, though a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

Expand Tweet

The most recent episode focused on the semifinal match between Japan and France in the Junior Youth Tournament. This episode, in particular, gave the character of Pierre more focus and depth, showcasing his backstory and why he is so passionate about the sport.

The match continued to be very tense for the Japanese side because of the controversial decisions made by the referees, although they have continued to perform, with the score being at 3-3. This episode also showed Misaki gaining relevance in the match, having some clashes with Pierre and the other French starlet, Louis Napoleon.

Another prominent moment in the episode was the Japanese player Izawa getting injured and Misugi coming in, which was another element that helped Japan compete with the French team.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 23?

Pierre and Misaki in the latest episode (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 23 will continue to spotlight the match between Japan and France while focusing more on the latter's team dynamics. Most manga readers already know how Elle Sid Pierre is and the way he is going to treat his teammates in this match, which is something that episode 12 has already shown.

Japan already proved what they were made of against Argentina as they managed to pull off an epic comeback. The upcoming episode, however, is very likely to show them struggling against this European team, especially considering how they are one man down and the fact that the decisions made by the referees led to a lot of difficult moments for them.

Related articles

Captain Tsubasa episode 22: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 21: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 20: Release date and time, what to expect, and more