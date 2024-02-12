Captain Tsubasa episode 20: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 20, which is slated to release on February 18, 2024, is expected to cover more of the match between Uruguay and Germany. The most recent episode focused on the aftermath of the match between Argentina and Japan, but considerable attention was given to the semifinal involving the other two sides, given the stars involved in the match.

Just like Argentina and Japan's match focused primarily on their respective best players, Juan Diaz and Tsubasa himself, this episode shifted the spotlight to Uruguay's Ramon Victorino and Germany's Karl Heinz Schneider.

Further, the Germans' defense was also highlighted, with the appearance of Deuter Muller being one of the most significant moments of the entire match thus far, with Captain Tsubasa episode 20 very likely to cover a lot more.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 20. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Captain Tsubasa episode 20 will probably focus on the match between Germany and Uruguay

More of the Germany match (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 20 will be released next Sunday, February 18, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, February 18 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, February 19 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, February 18 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, February 19 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 18 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, February 18 Australia Central Standard Time 8 pm, Sunday, February 18

Fans in Japan, who are eager to know more about how Tsubasa and his friends are doing in the Junior Youth arc, can watch the series on TV Tokyo, which is one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

Viewers living abroad, on the other hand, can stream the episode via Crunchyroll, although they will have to pay a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

Expand Tweet

The latest episode of Captain Tsubasa highlighted the aftermath of the match between Japan and Argentina, although the bulk of the focus was on the clash between Uruguay and Germany. The match was also crucial for the South American nation to gain more exposure in this arc. At the same time, considerable attention was on the Germans as well and how much of a powerhouse they were.

Uruguay's star player was striker Ramon Victorino, one of the most talented forwards in the series, and he proved he was a very significant challenge to the Germans. However, it is worth pointing out that the opposing rival's star player, Karl Heinz Schneider, was not as dominant as most people knew him to be, but the episode actually gave other players more attention.

While some German players also talked to Wakabayashi from the Japanese side during the match, their defense was probably the star of the episode. Goalkeeper Deuter Muller made his debut this season, and he was one of the best performers, thus showcasing how strong the German side is from that perspective.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 20?

Ramon Victorino in episode 19 (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 20 will continue to spotlight the match between Uruguay and Germany but also return the focus to Tsubasa and the rest of the Japanese side. The aftermath of the match and their preparation for the next one will likely be another highlight of the episode.

Now that Japan has managed to pull off an epic comeback, the upcoming episode is likely to give the team more attention regarding their mindset for the next match.