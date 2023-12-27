10 best soccer anime that you can't afford to miss

Soccer, or football, as it is known in most parts of the world, is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports globally, inspiring a plethora of soccer anime. Its widespread appeal and simple yet engaging gameplay have captured the imagination of millions. It's no surprise, then, that several anime have chosen soccer as their subject.

Ranging from light-hearted comedies to intense emotional dramas, soccer anime has something for every fan. In this article, we highlight the 10 best soccer anime that no fan should miss. Whether you're a casual viewer just getting into the genre or a diehard looking for a new series to enjoy, our recommendations have got you covered.

Top 10 must-watch soccer anime series: Unmissable picks

1) Captain Tsubasa

Captain Tsubasa (Image via Tsuchida Production)

No list of legendary soccer anime is complete without the iconic Captain Tsubasa. This long-running manga turned anime series follows the athletic adventures of passionate soccer prodigy Tsubasa Ozora. It chronicles his journey from playing on his elementary school team to eventually representing Japan in the World Cup!

With its signature exaggerated art style showing seemingly gravity-defying moves, Captain Tsubasa really sells the frenetic energy and non-stop action of the beautiful game. The show inspired an entire generation of Japanese youth to fall in love with soccer. Much like its titular character, this soccer anime is a true pioneer in the sports genre.

2) Inazuma Eleven

Inazuma Eleven (Image via OLM, Inc.)

While less grounded in realism than most entries on this list of soccer anime, the over-the-top soccer action of Inazuma Eleven is nonetheless entertaining. The show takes place in a world where soccer is life for students at Raimon Junior High. The school's team was once a powerhouse but has since fallen on hard times.

That is until a new student named Endou Mamorou shows up with sky-high passion and formidable goalkeeping skills. Together with some new teammates, Endou sets out to take Raimon's soccer club back to national prominence. To do this, they'll need to employ weird and wonderful special moves and face down all manner of eccentric opponents.

With its use of magical powers and physics-defying techniques, Inazuma Eleven stretches the limits of soccer action to their very limit!

3) Days

Days (Image via MAPPA)

While talent and skills are important in soccer, hard work and perseverance also pay massive dividends. This is the central theme of the compelling sports drama Days. The soccer anime tells the tale of Tsukushi Tsukamoto, an average high school student with no soccer experience who decides to give the sport a try.

Initially lacking even basic motor skills, Tsukushi faces an uphill battle to learn the fundamentals from scratch. Nevertheless, thanks to his iron will, boundless energy, and the support of his teammates he slowly molds himself into an essential member of the squad.

Days delivers inspiration in spades together with some magnificent matches. It is the perfect pick for those looking for a soccer anime where passion trumps natural talent.

4. Giant Killing

Giant Killing (Image via Studio Deen)

What does an experienced but directionless English soccer coach do once his job with a Premier League club falls through? If he's Takeshi Tatsumi, the protagonist of Giant Killing, he travels to Japan, aiming to turn around the fortunes of the struggling professional team, East Tokyo United.

What follows is a thoroughly engaging underdog story peppered with clashes of philosophies between players and management. With Tatsumi's formidable coaching acumen and eccentric personal style, he sets out to lead ETU to Giant Killing success in the top tier of Japanese soccer.

Smartly written and blessed with truly multifaceted characters, Giant Killing offers a uniquely mature take on the triumphs and tribulations of professional soccer.

5. Whistle!

Whistle! (Image via Studio Comet)

Whistle! follows the journey of Shō Kazamatsuri, a young student striving to become a professional soccer player. Inspired by his famous soccer coach grandfather, Shō enrolls in a prestigious academy known for shaping top soccer talent.

He faces intense competition from his talented peers but is determined to put in the hard work necessary to achieve his dreams. Throughout the series, we follow his dreams and tribulations both on the field and in the classroom as he gives his all to develop his skills.

With its blend of soccer action and coming-of-age drama, Whistle! scores big as an engaging soccer anime perfect for any fan.

6. Hungry Heart: Wild Striker

Hungry Heart: Wild Striker (Image via Nippon Animation)

At the heart of this soccer anime series is Kyosuke Kano, a talented male striker who has just transferred to a new high school. Though gifted with natural speed and instinct, Kyosuke faces skepticism from his new soccer teammates regarding his smaller stature.

He decides to join the team to prove himself even though he'll have to win over the distrusting captain first. Through relentless training to improve his dribbling, ball control, and striking ability, he is determined to overcome any doubt about his soccer abilities.

With high-quality animation and a compelling lead character, Hungry Heart: Wild Striker delivers an inspirational underdog sports story that viewers will cheer for.

7. Aoki Densetsu Shoot!

Aoki Densetsu Shoot! (Image via Toei Animation)

Delivering both comedic hijinks and soccer excitement in equal measure, Aoki Densetsu Shoot! makes a captivating watch. It follows gifted striker Toshihiko Tanaka who has just joined his new high school’s soccer team. While an undeniably skilled player, Toshihiko is also quite manipulative and loves tricking his opponents.

Fortunately, his antics are kept in check by his ethical teammate Kazuhiro Hiramatsu who serves as club vice-captain. Together with a memorable cast of wacky characters, they take their eventful style of play through various tournaments.

Combining over-the-top soccer action with a heavy dose of humor, this soccer anime offers up laughs and thrills in equal measure.

8. Ganbare! Kickers

Ganbare! Kickers (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For a truly heartwarming story of soccer and growing up, look no further than Ganbare! Kickers. This series centers around timid first grader Kanta Mizuki who finds himself thrust onto a team set to compete in a local kids' league soccer tournament.

Joined by a lovable band of misfit teammates, Kanta decides to give soccer his very best shot for the sake of the team. In the process, the soccer anime delivers a ton of laughs together with some genuinely emotional moments. With their family members cheering them on, Kanta and his friends set out to take home that trophy!

Overflowing with youthful charm, Ganbare! Kickers is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

9. Ao Ashi

Ao Ashi (Image via Production I.G)

For a more realistic down-to-earth take on pursuing a soccer dream, look no further than Ao Ashi. It charts the journey of young Ashito Aoi who dreams of becoming a professional soccer player despite having no formal training. His innate physical gifts catch the eye of the coach of Youth team Tokyo City Esperion FC who decides to recruit him.

What ensues is a coming-of-age story as Ashito hones his raw talent through diligent practice to better integrate with the team. Thoughtfully paced and possessing impressive attention to detail, Ao Ashi draws viewers into Ashito’s incremental improvements match by match.

10. Blue Lock

Blue Lock (Image via Studio Eight Bit)

For a grittier, high-stakes take on the soccer anime formula, look no further than Blue Lock. After a devastating early exit from the 2018 World Cup, Japan's Football Association institutes a radical new training program called "Blue Lock" aimed at grooming a national striker who is ruthlessly selfish and hungry for goals.

The storyline follows temperamental forward Yoichi Isagi as he battles against and forms alliances with hundreds of the country's best high school strikers vying for the ultimate prize - a guaranteed spot on the 2022 World Cup squad. With realistic animation and an intense battle royale premise, Blue Lock brings a bold new perspective to the sports genre.

Conclusion

From genre trailblazers to recent hidden gems, this soccer anime list has got you covered. Whether your favorite team is battling relegation or vying for the championship trophy, you're sure to be entertained and inspired by these series.