Captain Tsubasa episode 1: Exact release date and time

Kickstarting the second season, Captain Tsubasa episode 1 is due to come out on October 1 at 5:30 pm JST. Wirh Studio Kai taking over animation from David Production, this season is bound to be make-or-break for this anime of the legendary football manga series as it would cover the Junior Youth arc. As such, this arc will show Tsubasa and the rest of the Japanese team in an international youth tournament in France.

This also marks the return of the series since the first season premiered in 2018, after which there wasn't much information about a follow-up season until this year. However, that is all in the past now, and Captain Tsubasa episode 1 is bound to show Japan's youth team wanting to prove their worth in one of the biggest stages.

Captain Tsubasa episode 1 will come out this weekend

Release date and time, where to watch

The good news for people who just heard of this new anime or haven't caught up is that the series can be watched on Crunchyroll. This makes things a lot easier to stay up to date with each episode and Captain Tsubasa episode 1, in particular, which is going to come out this Sunday, October 1, at 5:30 pm JST.

As of this writing, barring any particular issues moving forward or any delays, each episode of this second season is going to come out on Sundays. Regarding the exact time for the episode's release, here is for different time zones:

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 3:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 1:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 1:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 2 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 4:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 6 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 4:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 1, 5:30 am

Brief recap of the first season

The first season of the series was meant to establish all the main elements, including the protagonist Tsubasa Ozihara, who is a huge football fan and wants to make it as a player. The anime begins when he is a kid and how he grows throughout the story, slowly climbing the ladder of the football world.

When it comes to this season, Tsubasa is also shown with his mentor, former Brazilian player, Hongo Roberto, who is a friend of the boy's father. This allows Tsubasa to learn a lot of different abilities as a player and also to make friends along the way, with many of these connections bound to be shown in Captain Tsubasa episode 1.

What to expect

Captain Tsubasa episode 1 is going to focus on covering the basis of the Junior Youth arc and how the tournament in Paris is going to take place. This means that Tsubasa and many of the footballers he has played with and against are going to be selected to represent Japan and go up against some of the most prominent teams in Europe at youth level.

The earlier visuals of the episode seem to suggest that is also going to cover at least a portion of the first match of the arc. If this proves to be the case, then the first game against Italy would be a treat for a lot of newcomers to the series.

Final thoughts

Captain Tsubasa episode 1 is due to come out this Sunday, and longtime fans of the series couldn't be more excited to see this spokon classic coming back. This is one of the series' most popular arcs and will hopefully be given the attention like its previous season.

