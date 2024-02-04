Captain Tsubasa episode 19: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 19, which is slated to release on February 11, 2024, is expected to cover a lot more of the aftermath of the match between Argentina and Japan. The latest episode finally featured the conclusion of the match, with Jun Misugi playing a very prominent role in Japan's memorable comeback, ending with a 5-4 score that is bound to be one of the best matches in the entire franchise.

The episode also depicted various reactions from the players involved in this match, including Argentina's best player Juan Diaz. The Argentinian starlet was probably Japan's most challenging opponent in the competition and it seemed that he was very close to winning the match before the protagonists emerged victorious.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 19.

Captain Tsubasa episode 19 will focus on the aftermath of the Japan - Argentina match

A key moment in the match (Image via Studio Kai)

Captain Tsubasa episode 19 will be released next Sunday, February 11, at 5:30 pm JST. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, February 11 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, February 12 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, February 11 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, February 12 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, February 11 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, February 11 Australia Central Standard Time 8 pm, Sunday, February 11

Fans in Japan who are eager to know if Tsubasa and his friends managed to turn things around against Argentina can watch the series through TV Tokyo, which is one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

Viewers living abroad, on the other hand, can stream the episode via Crunchyroll, which charges a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The frustration of the Argentinian player (Image via Studio Kai)

The most recent episode featured the long-awaited conclusion of the Argentina - Japan match, which has proven to be arguably the most memorable in this new anime adaptation of this legendary football manga. It was one of the best matches as Juan Diaz led Argentina to a three-goal edge but Japan soon began their historic comeback.

Tsubasa had one of his worst performances in the series during the first 30 minutes or so of the match but then managed to react and ended with five assists. Furthermore, this episode focused greatly on Jun Misugi's cameo and how his appearance helped Japan finally get the lead for the first time in the entire match.

The episode also saw how the supporting cast of the Japanese side, oftentimes overshadowed by the likes of Hyuga and Tsubasa, played a pivotal role in protecting the defense at a crucial moment. The episode ended with the Japanese team celebrating their victory and Juan Diaz licking his wounds after delivering a phenomenal performance.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 19?

Tsubasa and Juan Diaz (Image via Studio Kai)

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 19 will feature downtime for the Japanese side, with a particular focus on Tsubasa. The last few episodes predominantly centered around this match between Argentina and Japan (and understandably so), so the upcoming installment could also include reactions to the result.

Additionally, now that the team has managed to pull off an epic comeback, the upcoming episode may shed light on their next rivals in the competition. It may also feature some appearances from those rivals and hint at the series' future developments.