Captain Tsubasa episode 18: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 18, which is slated for release on February 4, 2024, is expected to cover a lot more of the match between Argentina and Japan. The latest episode had a much slower pace compared to the previous ones, where the focus was on Jun Misugi as he made his return to the pitch after troubles with his heart condition.

The episode also had the issue of having a lot of flashbacks, especially focusing on Misugi's journey to reach this moment, which added to the whole experience of his comeback. There is a strong argument that Captain Tsubasa episode 18 is bound to focus on the resolution of the match with Argentina, especially considering that the score is 4-4 at the moment and Japan seems to have the upper hand with Misugi's introduction.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 18.

Captain Tsubasa episode 18 will continue with the Junior Youth Tournament

A flashback in episode 17 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 18 will be released next Sunday, February 4, at 5:30 pm JST. Below is a table that explains all the different release dates in several time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, February 4 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, February 5 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, February 4 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, February 5 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, February 4 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, February 4 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, February 4

For fans who are living in Japan and want to know if Tsubasa and his friends managed to turn things around against Argentina, they can watch the series through TV Tokyo, which is one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

On the other hand, when it comes to viewers who are living abroad, they can stream it through Crunchyroll, although it comes with a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The latest episode was a very special moment for long-term fans of the series as Jun Misugi appeared on the pitch for the first time in a long time in the franchise. Misugi is a very beloved character in Captain Tsubasa because of his natural talent and the fact that he has never been able to live up to his potential because of his heart condition, which is something that episode 17 heavily focuses on.

There is a perception in the fandom that this was one of the most flashback-based episodes in the series as it was focused on the character of Misugi and his journey to reach this match. And while the pacing of the episode wasn't definitely the greatest, it added to the moment of a fan-favorite returning to the pitch.

The episode was also very notorious for showing how the Japanese side, particularly Tsubasa himself, was spurred on because of Misugi's arrival. Perhaps the best moment in the episode was him leading a counter-attack against Argentina and with a 4-4 score at the moment, it seems that Japan now have the upper hand.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 18?

Scene from episode 17 (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 18 is going to focus on Tsubasa and the rest of the Japanese members fulfilling a comeback against Argentina. After all, it is worth pointing out that the only way Japan can reach the semifinals of the competition is through winning this match, so now they have momentum on their side.

Furthermore, the episode is probably going to show a lot more of Juan Diaz's struggles with his teammates, particularly his dynamic with his friend Pascal. And now that Misugi has entered the pitch, there is a very good chance that he is going to be pivotal for Japan's victory if they manage to complete their epic comeback, especially considering that Tsubasa already has four assists in this match.