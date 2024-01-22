Captain Tsubasa episode 17: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 17, which is slated for release on January 28, 2024, is expected to cover a lot more of the match between Argentina and Japan. Juan Diaz, the Argentinian starlet, managed to make a strong impression against the Japanese side, and his team took the lead with three goals. Tsubasa then got back into the game and also contributed, leading to a 3-3 score.

There is a strong argument to be made that Captain Tsubasa episode 17 is going to reveal, to a great extent, what Japan is made of, and Argentina is going to have to deal with the aftermath of getting leveled after such a great lead. Furthermore, the latest chapter showed a lot more discord between Juan Diaz and his teammates, which is probably going to be a major plot point in the next episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 17.

Captain Tsubasa episode 17 will continue with the Junior Youth Tournament

Juan Diaz and Jun Miugi (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 17 will be released next Sunday, January 28, at 5:30 pm JST. Below is a table that explains all the different release dates in several time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, January 28 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, January 29 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, January 28 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 29 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 28 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, January 28 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, January 28

For fans who are living in Japan and want to know if Tsubasa and his friends managed to turn things around against Argentina, they can watch the series through TV Tokyo, which is one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

On the other hand, when it comes to viewers who are living abroad, they can stream it through Crunchyroll, although it comes with a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode was key to showing the comeback of the Japanese side, with Tsubasa and Hyuga taking the lead in that regard with the former's assists and the latter's goals. Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out that this episode was very special for long-term fans of the band because of the appearance of the character Jun Miugi.

Jun Miugi is one of the most beloved characters in the series owing to his natural talents and struggles with a heart condition. This was notoriously displayed in this episode with a montage of the different times he had to step in from the bench as a sub in order to make a difference with the very few minutes he had at his disposal.

The episode was also very notorious for showing how the Japanese side was taking a toll on Juan Diaz, who was trying to do things on his own. Further, despite his frustration, he failed to communicate with his teammates, resulting in a breakdown within the side.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 17?

Tsubasa in episode 16 (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 17 is going to focus on Tsubasa and the rest of the Japanese members fulfilling a comeback against Argentina. After all, it is worth pointing out that the only way Japan can reach the semifinals of the competition is through winning this match, so now they have momentum on their side.

Furthermore, the episode is probably going to show a lot more of Juan Diaz's struggles with his teammates, particularly his dynamic with his friend Pascal.