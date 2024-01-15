Captain Tsubasa episode 16: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 16, which is slated for release on January 21, 2024, is expected to cover a lot more of the aftermath of the performance between Argentina and Japan. The Argentinian side, led by Juan Diaz, managed to make a huge impression on viewers as they overpowered Japan and scored three goals at first, which is something that Tsubasa and his friends couldn't handle initially.

This latest episode showcased the Japanese side's resistance and capacity to adapt to a lot of different things, which is something that Captain Tsubasa episode 16 is going to delve deeper into. Argentina was arguably the strongest rival Tsubasa had faced until this point in the series, but they still managed to overcome this adversity and win the match.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 16.

Captain Tsubasa episode 16 will continue with the Junior Youth Tournament

The Japanese team (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 16 will be released next Sunday, January 21, at 5:30 pm JST. Below is a table that explains all the different release dates in several time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, January 21 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, January 22 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, January 21 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 22 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 21 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, January 21 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, January 21

For fans who are living in Japan and want to know if Tsubasa and his friends managed to turn things around against Argentina, they can watch the series through TV Tokyo, which is one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

On the other hand, when it comes to viewers who are living abroad, they can stream it through Crunchyroll, although it comes with a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

Expand Tweet

The latest episode was very important because it showed how much Japan could turn things around when things go south, especially considering that episode 14 ended with them being down 3-1. Juan Diaz, the star Argentina midfielder, ran circles around the Japanese side and went on to score a hattrick, much to the protagonists' dismay.

However, this recent episode is a very good example of the series' message of teamwork and overcoming the odds, as everything started with Tsubasa getting his focus. The protagonist understood that he had to stop concentrating on Roberto watching the game on the stands and gave his all in this performance, which began with him winning an aerial duel over Diaz.

The fact that Tsubasa managed to overpower the best player in the match at the moment was something that galvanized the Japanese side and was the catalyst for an incredible comeback, resulting in a 5-4 victory.

Despite not scoring any goals, Tsubasa's performance was one of his finest in the entire series with five assists, which was something that left a huge mark on even Diaz, who was starting to lose his grip on the match.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 16?

Misaki and an image of his father (Image via Studio Kai).

It is hard to predict what Captain Tsubasa episode 16 is going to be like, especially considering the performance that Tsubasa had against Argentina. It was a coming-of-age performance, especially considering that it was up against Juan Diaz, a player who was bound to be one of the best players in the entire tournament.

Furthermore, the following episode is probably going to focus considerably on the aftermath of the team's victory after they defeated Argentina and some examples of what is happening in the tournament thus far. There is also a very good chance that people's reactions to the game will be showcased, alongside a little reunion between Tsubasa and Roberto, especially considering how the latter's presence affected the former's performance at first.