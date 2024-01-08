Captain Tsubasa episode 15: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 15, which is slated for release on January 14, 2024, has started the year quite well with one of the most celebrated matches in the entire franchise, which is that of Argentina and Japan in the Junior Youth arc. Tsubasa found out that his old mentor, Roberto, was in the stands, and that caused him to get distracted, with Juan Diaz, Argentina's star player, starting to run riot on the pitch.

Diaz was arguably the star of the episode and Captain Tsubasa's episode 15 is very likely to give him even more focus. This episode showed a bit more of his background and his long friendship with his teammate Pascal, making this duo one of the most talented in the entire competition, which is why they started leading the match, leaving Japan with a mountain to climb.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 15.

Captain Tsubasa episode 15 will continue the match between Argentina and Japan

Hyuga in episode 14 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 15 will be released next Sunday, January 14, at 5:30 pm JST. Below is a table that explains all the different release dates in several time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, January 14 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, January 15 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, January 14 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 15 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 14 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, January 14 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, January 14

For those fans who are living in Japan and want to know if Tsubasa and his friends can turn this match against Argentina around, they can watch the series through TV Tokyo, which is one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

On the other hand, when it comes to viewers who are living abroad, they can stream it through Crunchyroll, although it comes with a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode showed that while Tsubasa and his friends have grown a lot throughout the series, the truth of the matter is that they still have a long way to go, with the protagonist being a good example of that. Once Tsubasa finds out that Roberto, his former mentor at the beginning of the series, is in the stadium watching his match against Argentina, the youngster begins to get distracted and is not able to focus on what is happening on the pitch.

Furthermore, if there was someone who was going to seize this opportunity to upstage the protagonist, that was going to be Juan Diaz. The Argentinian had been hyped in the most recent episodes of the series and the midfielder did not disappoint, leading his team to score three goals at the start of the match, making Tsubasa and his friends feel the pressure.

The episode also went to show a bit of Diaz's humble beginnings in Argentina and the partnership he built with his lifelong friend, Pascal.

It seemed like an uphill battle for the Japanese side and that was definitely the case for most of the first half, although things took a turn for the better when Hyuga managed to score a goal to take the score to 3-1. While they are still losing, it shows that Japan still has some fight left in them.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 15?

Juan Diaz is bound to be important in Captain Tsubasa episode 15 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 15 is going to focus heavily on the match between Argentina and Japan, with the characters of Juan Diaz and Tsubasa playing a pivotal role. The protagonist has had a somewhat underwhelming performance so far, although it is worth pointing out that he is known for stepping up when it matters for his team.

Of course, Hyuga is also bound to have a role as well since his first goal was the catalyst for a potential comeback. And as the leading striker of Japan, he is one of the team's best cards.