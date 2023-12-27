Captain Tsubasa episode 14: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 14, which is slated for release on January 7, 2024, will kick-start the year with the long-awaited match between Japan and Argentina, if everything goes well. However, episode 13 was apparently disappointing to a lot of fans of the series, since the match between Argentina and Italy did not get a lot of exposure, which was frustrating for viewers.

However, it is anticipated that Captain Tsubasa episode 14 is meant to be the moment where the Argentinian star, Juan Diaz, is going to show his talent, which is why the people at Studio Kai had decided to keep it as a bit of a surprise.

The latest episode also worked as a way to remind people of the journey Tsubasa and the rest of the Japanese side have gone through, showing a lot of moments that took place in the first season.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 14.

Captain Tsubasa episode 14 will focus on Argentina's match and Japan's training

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Tsubasa in episode 14 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 13 will be released next Sunday, January 7, at 5:30 pm JST. Below is a table that explains all the different release dates in several time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, January 7 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, January 8 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, January 7 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 8 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 7 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, January 7 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, January 7

Fans living in Japan who want to see the long-awaited match between Japan and Argentina can watch the series through TV Tokyo, which is one of the most prominent anime platforms in the Land of the Rising Sun.

On the other hand, when it comes to viewers who are living abroad, they can stream it through Crunchyroll, although it comes with a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The truth of the matter is that the bulk of the latest episode did not feature nearly any football at all, with the match involving the Argentinian side unfolding mostly off-screen. The real reason for this could be that Studio Kai wanted to keep Juan Diaz as a surprise for the following episode, especially considering the quality of his talents and how he stacks up against Tsubasa in the manga.

Furthermore, this episode also shared some moments with Roberto, remembering when he met Tsubasa and also the journey the latter has gone through since the beginning of the series. This was further emphasized with the episode replaying some moments of the previous season, although with some modifications due to the changes in the studio.

Interestingly, there is an argument to be made that this episode qualifies as filler, although it is also a nice buildup moment for the upcoming match involving the Japanese side. This episode was also capped by a nice moment by Hyuga, cementing the bonds in the Japanese team and how much they have grown over the years, especially since many of them were rivals at first.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 14?

Roberto in episode 13 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 14 is bound to focus on the upcoming match involving Japan, as the preview images already show them facing Argentina.

Furthermore, this episode is also bound to give a lot more clarity about Juan Diaz, who he is, and why he is one of the toughest opponents Tsubasa has faced in the series thus far.