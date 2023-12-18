Captain Tsubasa episode 13: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 13 is right around the corner on Christmas day. It is likely that the episode is going to focus on the main cast of the Japanese youth team while the latest one focused more on the match between France and England. In particular, the French got a lot of the spotlight through its star player, Elle Sid Pierre, a clearly gifted attacking midfielder who has to carry the weight of the team's creative duties.

Furthermore, Captain Tsubasa episode 13 is bound to give attention back to the main cast but preview images have also confirmed that it is going to show Argentina's match, which will serve as the introduction of Juan Diaz, one of the most talented players in the series. It could be argued that episodes 12 and 13 serve as a transitional period in the arc as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 13.

Captain Tsubasa episode 13 will focus on Argentina's match and Japan's training

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Roberto in episode 13 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 13 will be released next Sunday, December 24, at 5:30 pm JST. Below is a table that explains all the different release dates in several time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, December 24 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, December 25 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, December 24 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 25 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 24 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 24 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 24

For those living in Japan who are looking forward to knowing what happens to Tsubasa and his friends, along with learning more about Argentina's Juan Diaz, they can watch the series through TV Tokyo.

On the other hand, when it comes to those who are living abroad, they can stream it through Crunchyroll, although it's worth pointing out that it comes with a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The bulk of the most recent episode was focused on the match between France and England, with the former's star players, Elled Sid Pierre and Louis Napoleon, being the main plot point. This was mostly shown by displaying their talents and how clearly superior they were to their teammates, only to continue struggling against the English side.

Pierre struggles during most of the match because he has to do everything on his own and their other great player in the French side, Napoleon, is sitting on the bench because he arrived at the tournament a day prior.

However, head coach Carbornara concedes and subs Napoleon in when they are down 1-0, with the latter changing the game entirely in the Frenchmen's favor.

Pierre and Napoleon show their incredible football chemistry and end up leading France to a 3-1 victory, with the former making three assists and the latter scoring three goals.

It is one of the highlights of the season thus far because it shows the full capacity of this duo, especially the hotheaded and arrogant Napoleon, who proves he can back his own talk.

What to expect from the next episode?

The Japanese Junior Youth Team in the upcoming Captain Tsubasa episode 13 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 13 is bound to focus on the team of Argentina and their star player, Juan Diaz, who is a very talented yet arrogant attacking midfielder who was inspired by the late Diego Armando Maradona.

Furthermore, the previews also showed the Japanese team in training, hyping themselves up for the upcoming fixture in the group stages.