Captain Tsubasa episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 12 and the most recent one could be considered the best this season has offered thus far, with Japan's victory over Italy having a phenomenal climax in the dying minutes of the match. It was a decisive performance by the Japanese, especially by having Misaki and Tsubasa team up for a great play, and then Kojiro Hyuga stepping up with the winning goal.

Thus, Captain Tsubasa episode 12 is bound to focus on the upcoming matches of the Junior Youth Tournament, especially considering that the preview images already showed Tsubasa and the rest of the Japanese team watching other games. It would be a well-received breather after the insanity of the match against Italy, which had been a long time coming for the people of the European nation for undermining Japan.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 12.

Captain Tsubasa episode 12 will focus on the other matches

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

The Japanese team celebrating victory (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 12 will be released next Sunday, December 17, at 5:30 pm JST. When it comes to the release dates of the episode in different time zones all over the world, here is a table that can explain that for a lot of people:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, December 17 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, December 18 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, December 17 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 18 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 17 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 17 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 17

Those who are living in Japan and are looking forward to finding out what happened between Italy and Japan in the dying minutes of the match can tune in to TV Tokyo. For those who are living abroad, they can give the series a chance through Crunchyroll, although it's worth pointing out that it comes with a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The latest episode was probably the resolution of a long conflict between Japan and Italy during this second season of the Captain Tsubasa series. The Italians had rejected a proposal from the Japanese to do a friendly match before the tournament, undermining their abilities, and it all came back to haunt them in this very episode.

The Japanese side had managed to level the score on episode 10, and this seemed to affect Italy since they decided to play in a much more defensive setting and settle for a draw. However, Tsubasa, Misaki, and Hyuga, due to a matter of pride, decided they were not going to take this one lying down and pressed forward to score the winning goal.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the episode was the final play in the dying minutes of the match, with Misaki and Tsubasa teaming up to bypass the Italian defense. Things even went as far as Misaki falling down, seemingly injured, due to a tackle from the opposition, and Tsubasa doing a bicycle kick, only for the goalkeeper, Gino Hernandez, to save it. When it seemed that the game was settled as Tsubasa took the rebound and wanted to shoot again, Gino kept him from scoring once more.

Then Hyuga arrived, displaying his Neo Tiger Shot and settling the score with a 2-1 victory for Japan. It was probably the best moment of the season thus far and a huge win for the protagonists.

What to expect from the next episode?

Tsubasa watching a match on Captain Tsubasa episode 12 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 12 is bound to focus on some of the other teams playing in the tournament, as was shown in the preview images of the latest episode. Furthermore, there is also going to be a focus on the players' reactions to their victory and what they have to do for the upcoming match.