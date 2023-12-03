Captain Tsubasa episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 11 will be coming out next week, while the opening match between Japan and Italy in the Junior Youth arc continues to get a lot more intense. The Italians stood out in the match because they had a very solid defense, and many of the Japanese players, particularly Tsubasa, couldn't get past their marking style.

Thus, Captain Tsubasa episode 11 is going to continue developing this match, particularly regarding how the Japanese side is going to approach it. Tsubasa and his friends know that traditional attacking patterns are not going to cut it to defeat Italy, especially their goalkeeper, which is why they are going to need to come up with something special.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 11.

Captain Tsubasa episode 11 will continue with the match against Italy

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Italy's goalkeeper, Zino Hernandez (Image via Studio Kai)

Captain Tsubasa episode 11 will be released next Sunday, December 10, at 5:30 pm JST. Regarding the release date for people who are living in different parts of the world, here is a table with the dates for multiple time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, December 10 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, December 11 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, December 10 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 11 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 10 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 10 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 10

Those who are living in Japan and want to find out what happens between Japan and Italy in this match, they can tune in to TV Tokyo. On the other hand, those from other parts of the world can watch the series via streaming through Crunchyroll, although it's worth pointing out that it comes with paying a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The latest episode showed how much Japan had been struggling with Italy during a large portion of the first half, and the break was a testament to that. The Italians knew what they were doing and understood that Tsubasa had to be isolated, which disrupted the Japanese side's passing structure, as their best player was nowhere to be seen, much to the protagonist's annoyance.

However, Japan's biggest problem was Italy's goalkeeper, Zino Hernandez, who hadn't conceded a goal for over a year with this national youth team. The Japanese team understood now why he was unbeaten for so long, as many of their shots were futile, resulting in an increasing sense of frustration for the team.

On the other hand, once Italy scored their first goal in the second half, Japan had to score a goal, which resulted in them getting more anxious and making rash decisions during the match. This was further emphasized by Misaki, who tried to do his best to support his teammates, but the truth of the matter is that things are looking dire for Japan.

As another insult to the injury for Japan, Karl-Heinz Schneider was watching the game, trying to analyze Japan's structure. And the Japan Shot, a fan-favorite moment in the series, was perhaps the episode's biggest highlight.

What to expect from the next episode?

Players of the Japanese team (Image via Studio Kai)

Captain Tsubasa episode 11 is probably going to focus on the resolution of the match and finding a way for the likes of Tsubasa and Hyuga to make a difference. However, Zino Hernandez seems to be unbeatable at the moment, which is something that is going to play a major role in their attempts as well.

It is also worth pointing out that Captain Tsubasa episode 11 is going to show a lot more of the gulf in quality between both sides and how the Japanese team manages to overcome this gap with intelligence.

