Captain Tsubasa episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 10 will be coming out next week and the Junior Youth arc is finally here, with the beginning of Japan's first game in the tournament against Italy. The Italian national team had been very dismissive of the Japanese side in the lead-up to the tournament, which is why seeing Tsubasa dribbling past their defenders on this episode felt so cathartic for a lot of viewers.

Captain Tsubasa episode 10 is going to elaborate on this match, especially considering that Japan is having issues breaking down Italy's defense, with their goalkeeper being a star performer thus far.

Man-marking, harsh tackles, a lot of closing down the spaces... the Italians made use of their legendary know-how and were stopping Tsubasa from being decisive in the match, which is something that the next episode is going to tackle.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 10.

Captain Tsubasa episode 10 will continue with the match against Italy

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Preview for episode 10 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 10 will be released next Sunday, December 3, at 5:30 pm JST. For people who are not aware of when the episode is coming out in their respective time zones, here is a table that covers that particular situation:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, December 3 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, December 4 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, December 3 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 4 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 3 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 3 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 3

TV Tokyo is currently streaming the series, which is only available to those who are living in Japan. And when it comes to those living abroad, they can watch the series on Crunchyroll, although that comes with paying a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous episode

The latest Captain Tsubasa episode reminded the audience that the Japanese national youth team had a grudge to resolve with the Italian team: there was the possibility of a friendly match before the tournament in France started but the European side disregarded them as opposition.

This desire to prove them wrong was shown on this episode, especially considering Tsubasa's earlier plays in the match.

The Italians had been fairly blunt when they were given the proposition of playing a friendly match with the Japanese national youth team before the competition: that they were not going to gain much from that experience.

Naturally, the Japanese side took it personally and it showed in the opening minutes of the match, with Tsubasa dribbling past the opposition and showing that he was up for the task at hand.

Even though Tsubasa started brightly, the Italian side also reacted quite well, man-marking him that kept him out of the game for most of the first half.

Even his teammates were scared of giving him the ball, despite the fact that he was asking for it, which quickly began to cause problems for the Japanese.

To add insult to injury, they were struggling with breaking down Italy's defense, making the early stages of the game very complicated for the protagonists of the series.

What to expect from the next episode

Episode 9 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 10 is bound to focus on the game between Japan and Italy, and also on how the former are going to adapt to the latter's tactics.

Tsubasa is bound to have a pivotal role in those circumstances, based on what was shown in the upcoming episode's previews, and this is going to be very exciting for a lot of fans.

On the other hand, Captain Tsubasa episode 10 also promises to be the most important episode of the season thus far, especially considering what this match represents for the Japanese side.

