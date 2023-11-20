Captain Tsubasa episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

HCaptain Tsubasa episode 9 will be coming out next week and the Junior Youth arc is finally going to properly start after eight episodes of buildup. On the other hand, the recent episode focused heavily on the character of Taro Cape and his motivations for the competition, which is something that is going to play a major role in the story moving forward.

Captain Tsubasa episode 9 is also bound to focus on the main plot, which is the tournament in France, after giving Taro Cape his time in the spotlight. This is a big moment for fans of the series, particularly considering that this chapter from the manga was never adapted before.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 9.

Captain Tsubasa episode 9 to properly kick start the Junior Youth arc

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Hyuga (Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 9 will be released next Sunday, November 26, at 5:30 pm JST. The following table has the release schedule for fans and audiences in different parts of the world with their respective time zones.

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:30 am, Sunday, November 26 Eastern Standard Time 2:30 am, Monday, November 27 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, November 26 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, November 27 Indian Standard Time 4:00 pm, Sunday, November 26 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, November 26 Australia Central Standard Time 8:00 pm, Sunday, November 26

Fans in Japan can watch this series through TV Tokyo as they are currently streaming the anime. When it comes to those who are living abroad and want to give Captain Tsubasa a chance, they can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Recap of the previous episode

Expand Tweet

As the title of the episode suggests, it was focused on Taro Cape and his motivations behind participating in the competition and becoming a professional footballer.

It shows his early days playing with Tsubasa and also when they went their separate ways with the promise of playing together once more in the future.

The episode also gives a lot of attention to Taro's parents and the role they played in his development as a footballer. One element of this is how Taro's father's artistic career had him moving from one place to another, which led to his son not having consistent bonds with other people.

This was further complemented by his mother's desire to take him in and help him achieve his dream.

There was also some focus on the upcoming youth tournament, particularly during the preview images.

What to expect from the next episode

Taro and his father on Captain Tsubasa episode 9 (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 9, according to the previews at the end of the latest episode, is going to focus on finally starting the Junior Youth tournament in France.

This is going to be a big moment since most of the Japanese side had enough buildup for this competition and some opponents, such as Schneider, were given enough of a connection to make things interesting.

This is also a natural progression from what was shown in the source material, which is the manga, and says a lot about Studio Kai's intentions thus far.

They had to replace David Production for the second season of this Captain Tsubasa adaptation and, thus far, they have been quite loyal to what was shown in the manga, which is something most fans have appreciated.

Considering Studio Kai's loyalty to the source material thus far, the events of Captain Tsubasa episode 9 are going to adhere greatly to what was shown in the manga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.