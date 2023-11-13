Captain Tsubasa episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 8 is set to release next week on November 19, and the excitement is through the roof as the Japanese national youth team has finally arrived in France. This marks the start of the Junior Youth arc, widely regarded as one of the series' peaks.

Tsubasa couldn't hide his excitement as he dribbled through the streets of Japan and met Misaki once again. It was a big moment for fans of the series as Tsubasa and Misaki met after several years, and they are doing so because they are teaming up for the competition in France.

Captain Tsubasa episode 8 will definitely elaborate on this and focus on some of the most important youth teams and players in the tournament.

Captain Tsubasa episode 8 to likely focus on Misaki Taro and the team

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Tsubasa and some of his rivals in the Junior Youth arc (Image via Studio Kai)

Captain Tsubasa episode 8 will be released next Sunday, November 19, at 5:30 pm JST. Below is the release schedule for the upcoming episode of the show for fans across the world.

Central Standard Time: 5:30 am on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 2:30 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Green Mean Time: 2:30 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Central European Time: 1:30 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 4 pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5:30 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 8 pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 6:30 pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Brazil Time: 7:30 am on Sunday, November 19, 2023

TV Tokyo is currently streaming this series across Japan. Fans who live abroad, on the other hand, can enjoy the title on Crunchyroll.

Recap of the previous episode

The bulk of the episode was centered around the Japanese national youth team arriving in France and many of the players being excited or nervous about the experience. Naturally, the plot focused mostly on Tsubasa and his excitement about playing, which led to him dribbling across the streets of Paris.

Eventually, Tsubasa and Misaki ran into each other after many years, which was a very tender moment between the two players. This was also the first time in the franchise's history that Kanda Koshi made an appearance in anime format, which a lot of fans have praised.

What to expect from the next episode

Captain Tsubasa episode 8 is bound to have a greater focus on Misaki Taro, as per the previews. Considering that Misaki is joining the squad at the last minute, this episode is probably going to focus on him and the newcomers building a stronger connection.

The new episode is also set to focus on the current tournament as there are only three days left before it begins.

Captain Tsubasa episode 8 will air on Sunday, November 19, at 5:30 pm JST.

