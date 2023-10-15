Captain Tsubasa episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 4 of this second season will be out next Sunday, and today's episode 3 has given enough reasons to watch it, considering Tsubasa's return from injury. His recovery has been a major talking point in the early parts of the Junior Youth arc, and now he is set to go back to the pitch to help Wakabayashi and the rest of the team against Hamburg.

The upcoming Captain Tsubasa episode 4 is probably also going to show a lot more of Wakabayashi and his recent rivalry with the German starlet Schneider in this match. This season thus far has given Wakabayashi a lot of the spotlight and will continue to do so as they head to the tournament in France.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 4.

Captain Tsubasa episode 4 is airing next week

Release date and countdown

Captain Tsubasa episode 4 is going to be released next Sunday, October 22, at 15:30 JST. As was the case with the previous episodes so far this season, they are going to come out every Sunday unless there are situations that can change the release date, such as delays or production issues.

Here are the release dates for different time zones all over the world:

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 3:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 1:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 23, 1:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 23, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 2 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 4:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 6 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 4:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 22, 5:30 am

Streaming details

Schneider and Tsubasa very likely to appear on Captain Tsubasa episode 4 (Image via Studio Kai).

As mentioned on other occasions, the series is going to be shown on TV Tokyo for people living in Japan. For those living outside the Land of the Rising Sun, Crunchyroll is still the best choice, as it has streaming rights for the series and the platform is very easy to use.

Previous episode recap

Most of episode 3 was focused on showing how much the Japanese team has struggled to deal with Schneider's physical intensity. This was part of the reason they were down 2-0 in the match, and while Hinata had a very decent chance to get one goal, the German Emperor, as he has been dubbed by his teammates, kept them from scoring.

Wakabayashi tried to add some of his own physical intensity into the mix, which helped to a degree in the match and got some momentum in his team's favor. Of course, the biggest plot point in this episode was how Tsubasa arrived from Japan after treating his injury and wants to play the second half of the match, which is going to have its own fair share of consequences for the player.

What to expect from the following episode?

The main focus of Captain Tsubasa episode 4 is going to be on the fact that Tsubasa, the main character, is back on the pitch after a long injury. This is big news for the series' as he is Japan's biggest hope in the youth tournament in France and will also lead to an interesting clash with Schneider, of all people.

