Captain Tsubasa episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 3 is going to come out next week and this is where the Junior Youth arc is probably going to start taking off as Tsubasa deals with his injury and Hyuga is playing the friendly match. The second season thus far seems to stay very loyal to the manga, which is probably going to please Captain Tsubasa fans who have been dealt a rough hand with the series in that department over the years.

Indeed, it's been a long wait for fans of the series as now Captain Tsubasa episode 3 is going to air soon: the second season took five years to arrive and fans were losing hope about this adaptation not coming back, especially with the Junior Youth arc right around the corner.

This is one of the series' prime story arcs and Studio Kai, who have taken over animation duties from David Production, would want to do it justice.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 3.

All the details about Captain Tsubasa episode 3

Release date and countdown

Expand Tweet

Captain Tsubasa episode 3 is going to be released next Sunday, October 15, at 15:30 JST. As mentioned with the previous episodes, every one of them is going to be released on Sundays unless there is a potential delay, which is often associated with production issues or things of a similar ilk.

Here are the release dates for different time zones all over the world:

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 3:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 16, 1:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 16, 1:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 16, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 2 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 16, 4:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 6 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 4:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 15, 5:30 am

Streaming details

Expand Tweet

The series is going to be shown to the people of Japan on the TV network known as TV Tokyo. The good news for a lot of people outside of Japan is that Captain Tsubasa episode 3 can be watched on several streaming platforms, although Crunchyroll remains the best way to do so because of how easy it is to use.

Previous episode recap

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the bulk of this episode has been centered around the Japanese players getting ready for the youth tournament in France.

There has been more progress with Tsubasa's injury, although he is also struggling, while there is also a lot of focus on what this injury could mean for the team's chances as a whole.

The remainder of the episode shows several of the players training and preparing for the tournament, although not without their own share of problems and concerns moving forward.

What to expect

Expand Tweet

Considering that most of the second episode showed how Wakabayashi and the rest of the team are preparing for the competition through a friendly match, the next episode should probably continue that same line.

There should also be some progress with Tsubasa's injury and overall seeing the team progressing to the tournament, which should be the proper start of the arc.

While it is difficult to foresee how much of the manga is going to be adapted into the next episode, it could potentially show a bit of the competition and how it is structured for the audience. However, this could prove to be not the case, considering the pacing of the series thus far.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.