Captain Tsubasa episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 2 of the second season is going to come out later this week, and this will be when the Junior Youth arc will begin to take off. A big difference thus far has been how Studio Kai took over animation duties from David Production, with the fandom hoping that this would give the arc the quality it deserves, and the first episode seems to have suggested that is the case.

Captain Tsubasa episode 2, along with the entirety of this arc, is very important for this anime adaptation moving forward due to what happens next in the manga. The Junior Youth is usually viewed as a breaking point in the series, showing how Tsubasa and the others start to climb up the ladder in football and begin to become pros in their own right.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 2.

All the details about Captain Tsubasa episode 2

Release details and countdown

Captain Tsubasa episode 2 is going to come out on Sunday, October 8, at 5:30 pm JST. As mentioned with episode 1, every one of them is going to come out weekly with this schedule, although this could also be subject to changes if there are delays or production issues.

Here are the different time zones for several parts of the world:

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 3:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 1:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 1:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 2 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 4:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 6 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 4:30 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 8, 5:30 am

Where to watch

The good news for people who want to watch the series and haven't caught up as of yet is that there are several platforms streaming it, although Crunchyroll is the best way to go. It is the most popular anime streaming platform in the world right now and is fairly easy to use.

Previous episode recap

Most of the first episode is centered around what the main characters have been up to since the first season ended, while also setting up the youth tournament. Part of the focus was on showing what the goal is with this tournament, the potential opposition that they are going to face, and what this means for their careers' future moving forward.

This episode was also meant to show how much Tsubasa has grown as a player and the bonds he built at youth level, which pay dividends when many of them gather up for Japan's youth national team. The latter part of the episode also shows them getting ready for their first match in the competition against Italy, with all the hype that this game had in the manga and other adaptations of the series.

What to expect

The bulk of Captain Tsubasa episode 2 is going to be centered around the match between Japan and Italy. This game is very important to showcase the gulf in difference between the two teams and the challenges that this poses for the main characters, which is going to be pivotal in this arc moving forward.

