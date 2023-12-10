Captain Tsubasa Ace tier list: All characters ranked (December 2023)

Captain Tsubasa Ace, developed by DeNA, is a mobile soccer game featuring gacha mechanics in its gameplay. You collect characters based on the Captain Tsubasa manga series, create a team with 11 players, and compete against various teams. This gacha offers multiple game modes, such as PvP, co-op, story, and more, and the characters possess one of the three rarities: R, SR, and SSR.

Furthermore, the characters are divided according to these roles: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (DF), Forward (FW), and Midfielder (MF). This article ranks Captain Tsubasa Ace's characters according to their strength with the ball on the field, helping create a dominant team to win matches in all game modes.

Tsubasa Ozora and Hojiro Hyuga tops the tier list of Captain Tsubasa Ace for December 2023

New Captain Tsubasa Ace characters are obtainable from the in-game gacha system using Dream Rally or Glorious Journey vouchers. They have a unique playstyle categorized by their types: Technique, Strength, Speed, and Tenacity. The types interact with each other in the following ways:

Technique-type characters have a 15% confrontation success rate against strength-type units .

characters have a 15% confrontation success rate against units Strength against Speed

against Speed against Tenacity

against Tenacity against Technique

With that said, this article divides all characters into SS, S, A, and B-tiers according to their utility with their respective positions. SS-tier offers those who are the most powerful, and B provides the weakest ones.

SS-tier

Tsubasa Ozora in Captain Tsubasa Ace. (Image via DeNA)

The units in this tier are the best you can include in a team. The list contains some of the current meta's best Defenders, Forwards, Goalkeepers, and Midfielders.

Here is the list of all SS-tier characters:

Tsubasa Ozora (MF)

Hojiro Hyuga (FW)

Jun Mitsugi (MF)

Ryo Ishizaki (DF)

Ken Wakashimazu (GK)

S-tier

Shun Nitta in Captain Tsubasa Ace. (Image via DeNA)

The characters in the S-tier are less potent than those in the SS-tier but are powerful than every other. Max out their upgrades by performing Potential Breakthrough and Auto Training using items such as Energy Drink, Boosters, and Silver Ball and equip them with the best tactics to make them as powerful as SS.

Listed below are all S-tier units:

Shun Nitta (FW)

Masao Tachibana (FW)

Hajime Taki (FW)

Hanji Urabe (MF)

Takeshi Sawada (MF)

Hiroshi Jito (DF)

Hikaru Matsuyama (MF)

Kazuo Tachibana (MF)

Masao Nakayama (DF)

Genzo Wakabayashi (GK)

A-tier

Shun Nitta in Captain Tsubasa Ace. (Image via DeNA)

The average characters of this mobile soccer title are listed under A-tier. Initially, they are not great, but they can be a significant help in some farming stages and game modes. Equip them with the best tactics, and upgrade their in-game level at every opportunity to win more matches with them.

Here is the list of all A-tier units:

Makoto Soda (DF)

Shinji Sanada (FW)

Teppei Kisugi (FW)

Mitsuru Sano (FW)

Takeshi Kishida (MF)

Taro Misaki (MF)

Koji Nisho (DF)

Yuzo Morisaki (GK)

Taichi Nakanishi (GK)

B-tier

Kazuki Sorimachi in Captain Tsubasa Ace. (Image via DeNA)

The B-tier offers characters that provide the least utility on the field. They perform comparatively poorly, even after you upgrade them. It’s best to obtain the units that rank at SS, S, and A tiers to win every match in this mobile gacha title. However, if you're up for a daunting challenge, you can always experiment.

Here is the list of all B-tier units:

Kazuki Sorimchi (FW)

Kazumasa Oda (FW)

Kuniaki Narita (MF)

Tetsuo Ishida (MF)

Mamoru Izawa (MF)

Shingo Takasugi (DF)

Notably, the Captain Tsubasa Ace tier list changes with every update. It is because the developers at DeNA introduce new characters and adjust the skills of existing ones, which pushes the ranks of all units, changing the tier list.