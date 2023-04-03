5 best football games to play on your mobile (April 2023)

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world, and as such, football games have been making significant headway into mobiles for many years after picking up steam on consoles and PCs. The FIFA franchise has a large player base and has been successful in providing fans with a realistic and immersive gaming experience.

Football games have also gained prominence in e-Sports, with millions of players across the globe coming together in head-to-head competitions to hone their skills and be the best virtual footballers they can be.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

FIFA Mobile and 4 other football games are highly recommended in 2023

If you are a football enthusiast, there are plenty of football games for mobile that you can download to relish the sport. Each of them will differ in terms of graphics, gameplay, available game modes, etc. But if you are looking for some of the best that mobile platforms have to offer, then the following are highly recommended:

1) FIFA Mobile

FIFA Mobile (Image via EA)

FIFA Mobile is the highest-rated football game in Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. Developed by EA, FIFA Mobile is a must-have if you are a football fan and wish to enjoy playing the sport virtually and portably.

The game features over 15,000 officially-licensed players, 600 licensed teams, and plenty of stadiums to choose from. Additionally, the latest update for 2023 added some new players, events, clubs, and kits, all of which aim to deliver players the most authentic experience on mobile.

2) Dream League Soccer 2023

Dream League Soccer 2023 is one of the highest-rated football games after FIFA Mobile, with more than 4,000 FIFPRO-licensed players. The game comes with plenty of features such as team customization, in-game commentary, 3D player motion-captured player moves, and more.

It also has a leaderboard system where you can participate in tournaments and compete against other Dream League players. And since it follows a similar style of gameplay to FIFA Mobile and even its console counterparts, Dream League Soccer is a must-play.

3) eFootball 2023

eFootball 2023 (Image via Konami)

Formerly known as "Pro Evolution Soccer," eFootball 2023 is a live-service football game that also features officially-licensed players, teams, clubs, and stadiums. It offers a similar style of gameplay to FIFA Mobile and Dream League Soccer and is one of the best games that delivers an authentic and immersive experience.

Additionally, the game also has a mode called "eFootball World," where you can create your own team or play with existing teams and compete against other eFootball players.

4) Mini Football

Mini Football (Image via Miniclip)

Developed by Miniclip, Mini Football is one of the most engaging football games for mobile, which features around 30 unique country kits and five stadiums. The game allows customization of jerseys, boots, logos, and the ball, and also features a leaderboard system where you can participate in tournaments and win several in-game prizes.

If you are a casual player looking for a fun game with simple and intuitive controls, then Mini Football is the perfect fit for you.

5) Football Manager 2023 Mobile

Football Manager 2023 Mobile (Image via Football Manager)

Unlike traditional football games, Football Manager 2023 Mobile primarily focuses on managing your team rather than playing in matches. The objective of this game is to build your own dream team, customize your players, and lead them to victory against your opponents. It also features officially-licensed UEFA tournaments and championship leagues that you can check out.

You can recruit new players, participate in trade-offs, interact with your team, and do so much more thanks to the advanced features and updates the developers have been rolling out to make players feel like they are managing a professional football team.

Poll : 0 votes