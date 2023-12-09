Captain Tsubasa Ace reroll guide, current banners, and their gacha rates

Captain Tsubasa Ace is a football simulator game released globally on December 5, 2023. Developed by DeNA, this title features fan-favorite characters from Captain Tsubasa, an anime series. These units can be obtained in-game from banners using Dream Rally and Glorious Journey Vouchers. Fans are looking for the best reroll guide to acquire skillful footballers for their roster.

This article will tell you how to reroll your account and also mention all current banners and their gacha rates in Captain Tsubasa Ace.

Captain Tsubasa Ace: How to reroll?

Process

The process of rerolling involves:

Creating multiple accounts: Initially, it is advisable to use a guest account or multiple Google accounts for rerolling. After getting the desired outcome in terms of the characters you got, link your guest or Google profile(s) to the DeNA account.

Initially, it is advisable to use a guest account or multiple Google accounts for rerolling. After getting the desired outcome in terms of the characters you got, link your guest or Google profile(s) to the DeNA account. Rerolling mechanism: Click on Settings in the game to find the option for logging out to start a new game for rerolling purposes.

Focus on key characters

To increase your chances of getting powerful characters early on in this title, you can use the aforementioned rerolling method. High-rated characters may keep you ahead of your opponents and help you build a roster filled with them.

They possess spectacular skill moves and bring unique skill sets to the squad, like a strong ability to head the ball or admirable defensive prowess.

Top picks: Hiroshi Jito stands out the most from the standard pool of players due to his strong defensive skills and is a player you'd want in your squad. Additionally, look out for Jun Misugi, as his interception abilities and skill moves make him a key player for your roster.

Commendable picks: Tachibana Brothers, Sano, and Ishizaki possess unique abilities that are worthy of consideration. They all have unique skills, like Sano’s heading ability and Ishizaki’s solid defensive capabilities.

Rerolling tips

Here are some tips you can use for rerolling:

Try to aim for Hiroshi Jito and Jun Misugi because they are powerful characters in the title.

Tachibana Brothers, Ishizaki, Misaki, or Sano are decent picks, and you can proceed with that account if you draw them.

If you do not get the aforementioned players, it is advisable to reroll till you get them. Avoid players like Sawada, Urabe, or Soda.

Captain Tsubasa Ace: Banners and gacha rates

Glorious Journey recruitment

Tsubasa Ozora is a Rate Up character (Image via DeNA)

The Glorious Journey recruitment banner in Captain Tsubasa Ace is one of the two Rate Up Banners. You have an increased chance of getting the Rate Up Tsubasa Ozora character when you acquire SSR/SR/R characters along with it. The title guarantees you that special unit within 120 Pulls, with the help of a Glorious Journey voucher or Golden Balls (180 for one pull or 1800 for 10x pull).

Here are the gacha rates for the Glorious Journey recruitment banner:

SSR Rate Up character - 0.5%

SSR characters - 1.5%

SR characters - 4%

R characters - 94%

Dream Rally recruitment

Ryo Ishizaki is a Rate Up character (Image via DeNA)

Dream Rally is the second Rate Up banner in Captain Tsubasa Ace. You have an increased chance of obtaining the Rate Up Ryo Ishizaki character while acquiring various other SSR/SR/R units. The game guarantees you the former within 100 Pulls, with the help of a Dream Rally voucher or Golden Balls (180 for one pull or 1800 for 10x pull).

Here are the gacha title rates for Dream Rally:

SSR Rate Up character - 0.5%

SSR characters - 1.5%

SR characters - 4%

R characters - 94%

With that, we conclude our foray into the rerolling guide and banner gacha rates of the title. Check out the latest redeem codes of Captain Tsubasa Ace to collect lucrative resources.