Captain Tsubasa Ace free codes and steps to redeem (December 2023)

Captain Tsubasa Ace is a mobile soccer game developed by DeNO that was released globally on December 5, 2023. Based on the Captain Tsubasa manga series, it features characters from the source material. New characters are obtainable from the in-game banners using Glorious Journey and Dream Rally Vouchers. You can upgrade characters' skills and abilities using Energy Drinks and Marks of Potential.

These in-game items are obtainable by farming in various game modes or purchasing from the in-app store. However, DeNO has released some redeemable codes that grant in-game items for free. This article lists all active Captain Tsubasa Ace codes and a guide to redeem them to get in-game resources for free.

All active Captain Tsubasa Ace codes to get in-game items for free (December 2023)

The developer of Captain Tsubasa Ace, DeNO, has released codes that provide various freebies. It released several codes on three separate occasions during the global launch. DeNO released a code when the pre-load version was rolled out on digital storefronts globally.

The second was to celebrate the global launch, while the third was when the app was ranked number one in the free sports game category on the App Store.

The codes of this soccer game grant valuable in-game items such as Energy Drinks, Energy Food, various Marks of Potential, and more. Below is the list of codes and their respective rewards:

Redeem Code: QDWOCRMG

Rewards:

Mark of Technique × 2

Energy Drink × 10

Redeem Code: JJYZDHAN

Rewards:

Ace of Medallion - Normal × 5

Ace of Medallion - Ordinary × 8

Redeem Code: EMYNMSQW

Rewards:

Mark of Strength I × 2

Energy Food × 3

The aforementioned codes and rewards will expire after a specific time, so redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can use them only once per Captain Tsubasa Ace account to get freebies.

Method to redeem Captain Tsubasa Ace codes for free rewards

Click the Redemption Code button at the bottom to open the Redeem Giftpack box (Image via DeNO)

DeNO has provided a straightforward in-game way to redeem the codes in this mobile gacha title. Follow the steps below to get free items:

Launch the app on your mobile device.

Choose the server you play in and start the game.

You must complete all tutorials to unlock the redemption feature.

Tap the Settings button on the main screen at the top left corner.

A new window opens, and you can see many buttons on the bottom next to the Logout.

Tap the Redemption Code button to open the Redeem Giftpack dialog box.

Copy-paste or type out the codes from the above list into the box.

Hit the Confirm to Redeem button, and all freebies should appear on your in-game profile.

The codes must be entered in the same format matching the letter case for the rewards to be claimed successfully in this mobile sports title. Copy and paste them into the box to avoid any errors.